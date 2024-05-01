Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: Adventures, TTRPG

Star Trek Adventures – Second Edition Arrives In Pre-Order

Modiphius Entertainment revealed more details for Star Trek Adventures - Second Edition, as the Core Rulebook is up for pre-order.

Modiphius Entertainment has released a few new details about Star Trek Adventures – Second Edition, as they have put the Core Rulebook up for pre-order. The team has essentially started to relaunch the TTRPG with an updated set of rules and guidelines, along with the Game Toolkit and a Digital Quickstart Guide featuring The Celestial Algorithm adventure. What's more, for those who love classic Trek or the Strange New Worlds era of the franchise, they are offering up the book in all three uniform colors, depending if you want to go Command, Engineering, or Science.

Star Trek Adventures – Second Edition: Core Rulebook

The 48-page full-color digital Quickstart Guide includes a short introductory adventure written by Fred Love. The adventure is designed to get people playing straight away and also provides a condensed version of the new second edition ruleset, along with a ship sheet and seven pre-generated characters.

The second edition of the popular RPG refines the rules from the First Edition and is broadly compatible with First Edition supplements and expansions. Some of the key changes to the new edition include the removal of the First Edition D6 Challenge Dice with resulting adjustments to how damage is calculated and how extended tasks are resolved, a stronger emphasis on traits and social conflict, a revised approach to inflicting injuries and Stress, additional options for customizing characters and starships, deeper lists of character and starship talents, and much more.

The new core rulebook also opens up the means for players to step outside Starfleet-focused gameplay and tell stories with the well-known species of the Star Trek universe, including the Klingon and Romulan Empires and other species present across the franchise. With the addition of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to the license, the new edition features art and design elements inspired by the popular broadcast series, as well as art inspired by every other Star Trek series.

