Criminal Minds: Evolution Ep. 6 Images: Answers Lead to More Questions With Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution returning this week, here's a look at the preview images & overview for S16E06 "True Conviction."

After an "explosive" midseason finale to end the year, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is back this week with the Chikodili Agwuna-penned, Bethany Rooney-directed "True Conviction." But will Sicarius' desperate, deadly move prove to be his undoing? It would seem so as the BAU team goes wheels up to examine the scene… and yet, there's this feeling that this is nothing more than another layer in his twisted game. But as excited as fans are for the show to return this week, Zach Gilford (Elias Voit, whose backstory is a focus this week) shared with TVLine that viewers should expect things to get "really" fun in S16E09… in a "Criminal Minds" kind of way, of course. Teasing the season's Breen Frazier-penned penultimate episode, Gilford braces viewers for some surprise decision-making from some familiar faces. "You can tell you're getting to the end [of the season] because everything's starting to kind of potentially unravel. People start making decisions they wouldn't normally make, that I think will surprise the audience but also surprise these characters."

Our Preview of Criminal Minds: Evolution S16E06 "True Conviction"

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Episode 6 "True Conviction": Written by: Chikodill Agwuna and directed by Bethany Rooney, "True Conviction" picks up with the immediate aftermath of the midseason finale. The explosion looks to have exposed the true mastermind behind Sicarius, but all is not what it seems. Is someone taking the fall for these deadly actions? The BAU is determined to seek the truth. And now, here's a look at the preview images and sneak preview for "True Conviction":

And in the following previously-released featurette, the cast reflects on the paths that their characters have taken during the time between Seasons 15 & 16 and how that "Evolution" impacts the current season:

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are returning, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon also serving as an executive producer.