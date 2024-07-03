Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution, paramount, season 17

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 17 E06 Preview: Rossi Confronts Voit

Check out the preview images and official overview for Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 17 Episode 6: "Message in a Bottle."

Welcome back to the next chapter of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution – and don't think for one second that the drama and intensity would be letting up just because it was July 4th in the United States. In "Message in a Bottle," it appears Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) and Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) might be getting a clearer picture of who's got Tyler's (Ryan-James Hatanaka) ex-girlfriend in their sights – while Prentiss (Paget Brewster) gets help processing some personal and professional hardships from JJ (AJ Cook). But it's what's going on with Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and those delusions he's been having of Voit (Zach Gilford) that has us particularly interested – especially when he confronts the demon himself to try to figure out what it all means.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 17 Ep. 6: "Message in a Bottle" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 17 Episode 6: "Message in a Bottle": Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) and Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) profile who might be targeting Tyler's (Ryan-James Hatanaka) ex- girlfriend. JJ (AJ Cook) helps Prentiss (Paget Brewster) work through an existential hangover. When Rossi's (Joe Mantegna) Voit (Zach Gilford) delusions reach a breaking point, Rossi confronts Voit and unpack what has been truly haunting him. Directed by Nelson McCormick and written by Carlton Gillespie & Sullivan Fitzgerald, here's a look at the image gallery for this week's chapter:

In the wake of last season's shocking finale, the upcoming season picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of "Gold Star." As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. With the streaming series returning this Thursday with S17E05: "Conspiracy vs. Theory," here's a look back at the team behind Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, offering viewers some clues to what's to come:

The streaming series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and Ryan-James Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. For the second season, Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives, Get Shorty), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Snowpiercer), Brian White (Ray Donovan, Chicago Fire), Tuc Watkins (Uncoupled, Black Monday), and the returning Paul F. Tompkins. Now, here's a look back at the original teaser – followed by what we know (so far) about some of the season's new faces:

Huffman has been tapped to portray Dr. Jill Gideon, the ex-wife of Jason Gideon (played initially by Mandy Patinkin). Based on the character description that was released, Dr. Gideon is a brilliant biological psychiatrist who agrees to help the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory. Jill is reluctant to return to the bureau's elite team given her complicated history with David Rossi (Mantegna) and her dead ex-husband, Jason Gideon (Patinkin), but soon realizes her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery.

Gregg is set as FBI Director Ray Madison, who set up the deal to have Voit assist the BAU team. White's Vincent Orlov is Voit's attorney – a shady dealer whom Voit uses to keep the pressure on the BAU team – from a distance. Watkins's Frank Church appears to be an advocate for children – but the BAU is sensing something very wrong with Church's motives. Tompkins returns as Brian Garrity, Emily Prentiss's (Brewster) former neighbor and conspiracy theorist who finds himself being used as a pawn in a much bigger game – one meant to end the BAU's investigation before it's barely begun.

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios – with Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serving as showrunner. In addition, Messer, Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon serve as executive producers.

