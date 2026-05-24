Posted in: Books, Fatal Fury, Pop Culture, SNK | Tagged: Bitmap Books, Fatal Fury/Garou Densetsu: The Ultimate History Book

Fatal Fury/Garou Densetsu: The Ultimate History Book Released

Fatal Fury/Garou Densetsu: The Ultimate History, a new book detailing the video game franchise's history, has been released

Article Summary Bitmap Books has released Fatal Fury/Garou Densetsu: The Ultimate History in Standard and Collector’s Editions.

The 460-page Fatal Fury book explores the franchise’s history with lore, developer interviews, and rare archive art.

Fatal Fury/Garou Densetsu: The Ultimate History covers every era, from early arcade hits to City of the Wolves.

The book examines Fatal Fury’s impact on SNK, NEOGEO, and the fighting game community through 35 years of legacy.

Bitmap Books released an all-new video game history title this month, as Fatal Fury/Garou Densetsu: The Ultimate History is available. This is about as complete a history of the franchise as you'll see, with detailed notes, interview quotes, sketches, art you've never seen before, and more, all rolled into one collection that spans over 460 pages. The book has been released as both a Standard Edition and a Collector's Edition, with the latter coming with some bonus content woven into it. We have all the details here, as the Standard is going for $49 and the Collector's is going for $76.

Fatal Fury/Garou Densetsu: The Ultimate History Brings The Franchise To Life

Known in Japan under its original name, Garou Densetsu, Fatal Fury is the iconic fighting game franchise from arcade masters SNK, captivating gamers since 1991 and spawning no fewer than seven canon 'main game' installments. Fatal Fury was key in defining the fighting game genre and remains a firm favorite amongst the Fighting Game Community to this day. Instrumental in establishing the NEOGEO as the premium home system for arcade enthusiasts, Fatal Fury's appeal continues to shine brightly 35 years later and is a hugely popular title on the competitive gaming scene thanks to its tight gameplay, beautifully balanced characters, and compelling fighting mechanics.

Celebrating the rich Fatal Fury legacy, Bitmap Books has done justice to this monumental franchise, proudly presenting Fatal Fury/Garou Densetsu: The Ultimate History, a comprehensively written and gorgeously illustrated love letter to fighting game fans, full of history, lore and fascinating insights into the development of the series.

Spanning 460 pages and printed using special Pantone ink and premium paper, Fatal Fury/Garou Densetsu: The Ultimate History explores the legendary series in remarkable detail, informed by candid interviews with key developers from across the Fatal Fury series, including pixel artists Hitoshi Okamoto, Youichiro Soeda, and Nobuyuki Kuroki, planner and designer Takeshi Kimura, and Chief Producer of SNK Fighting Games, Yasuyuki Oda, who also authored the book's foreword. In compiling the book, Bitmap Books was graciously granted access to the celebrated gaming company's vast archive of concept sketches, promotional illustrations, and cover art, all of which is presented to the reader in this unmissable guide to the Fatal Fury series.

With Fatal Fury/Garou Densetsu: The Ultimate History, readers are invited to discover the design philosophies that guided each Fatal Fury entry, learn about the intriguing connections with other SNK fighting games such as KOF and Art of Fighting and delve into the comprehensively detailed history of each game in the series, including Fatal Fury: Wild Ambition, Fatal Fury: First Contact, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

From vibrant full-page sprite sheets to carefully reproduced screenshots, as well as concept and promotional artworks by artists including Shinkiro, TONKO and Eiji Shiroi, Fatal Fury/Garou Densetsu: The Ultimate History is essential reading for all self-respecting Fatal Fury fans!

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