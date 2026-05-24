Posted in: Board Games, Don't Panic Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Ares Games, the hunt

The Hunt: A Post-WWII Strategy Board Game Has Launched

Track down war criminals as one of four factions in a post-WWII world in The Hunt, as the new tabletop board game is available now

Article Summary The Hunt board game is out now, a post-WWII strategy thriller from Don’t Panic Games and Ares Games for $50.

Play as one of four factions hunting escaped German war criminals while competing to secure the most captures.

Use deck-building, clues, and targeted hunts across Europe, America, and the Middle East to outmaneuver rivals.

The Hunt delivers 2–4 player asymmetrical strategy, 60–90 minute sessions, and a race to 12 World Domination points.

Don't Panic Games and Ares Games have released their latest history thriller board game, and you can now get your hands on The Hunt. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a post-WWII strategy title designed by Renaud Crocombette, Rémi Laumonier, and Antoine Pham-Minh, in which you take on the role of agents from four different organizations hunting down members of the German army who fled the country to avoid war crimes. While you are somewhat working together for the common goal, you're also working separately to reign in as many of these war criminals as possible for your particular side, aiming to have the most captures by the end of the game. We have more info below as the game is currently on sale for $50.

Seek Out Those Who Look To Escape Justice After War in The Hunt

As the Third Reich collapses, former regime members scatter across the globe, trying to escape justice. Across multiple rounds, deploy your agents to investigation zones, gather and manage Clue cards with an innovative deck-building system, and conduct targeted hunts in America, Europe, or the Middle East. Use collected clues wisely to capture fugitives and earn Influence in military, scientific, political, or collaborationist fields. Strategic planning, timing, and exploiting faction-specific powers are key to outmaneuvering rivals and gaining the upper hand. The game concludes when a player reaches 12 World Domination points.

In this tense 2–4 player experience, you command one of four rival factions—the United States, the Soviet Union, the Tzaar, or the Network—each with unique ambitions and abilities, racing to track down and capture fugitives before your opponents do. With 60–90 minutes of gameplay, medium complexity, and strong historical immersion, The Hunt offers tense decision-making, deep strategy, and high replayability, making it a perfect choice for fans of asymmetrical and competitive strategy games.

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