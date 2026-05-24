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Euphoria Season 3: Check Out What's Ahead with S03E07: "Rain or Shine"

With only one episode to go before the season finale, here's what's ahead with tonight's episode of HBO's Euphoria, S03E07: "Rain or Shine."

Article Summary Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7, "Rain or Shine," could be a brutal penultimate chapter before the season finale.

Rue reels from a betrayal, a shaky peace with Jules, and a car crash as Euphoria pushes her closer to the edge.

Laurie forces Alamo into a dangerous alliance while the DEA listens in, raising the stakes across a number of storylines.

Cassie lands an acting job, clashes with Maddy, and ends the episode with one of Nate's fingers in a wild twist.

It's coming down to the wire, folks. Forget whether or not there's going to be a fourth season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow-starring Euphoria. At this point, we're not sure who's going to be left alive by the time the credits roll on this season's finale. After getting a whole lot of backstory on Alamo and his trust issues, Laurie blackmails him into becoming a reluctant partner – while the DEA listens to it all go down. Meanwhile, Rue had her hands busy selling out Faye, trying to make nice with Jules, and surviving a car crash – which may or may not be a sign from God. Meanwhile, Cassie ended the episode with a sweet acting gig, some serious issues with Maddy, and… one of Nate's fingers. With that in mind, here's our preview for the season's penultimate episode, S03E07: "Rain or Shine":

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7: "Rain or Shine" Preview

Euphoria S03E07: "Rain or Shine" – A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. This week, "You're gonna wanna remember this moment." Here's a look at the image gallery and trailer for tonight's episode, a behind-the-scenes look at the sixth episode, and Sweeney taking viewers on a set tour:

A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Returning for the third season are Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. Returning guest stars include Colman Domingo, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, and Marsha Gambles.

The lineup of guest stars this season includes Sharon Stone, ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker.

Created, written, directed, and executive-produced by Sam Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is executive-produced by Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon. The series is based on the Israeli series from HOT, created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

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