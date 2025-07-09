Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Finale: The Disciple's Final Move

Check out the image gallery and sneak preview for Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 finale, S18E10: "The Disciple."

Article Summary The Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 finale sees The BAU confront The Disciple’s final, shocking move.

Prentiss and Rossi uncover a distraction plot, but Voit and Dr. Ochoa are captured before they can act.

The BAU races against time to save them as questions swirl about Voit’s true role in the scheme.

Watch the sneak preview, explore the image gallery, and get a full episode rundown for S18E10: "The Disciple."

This is it, folks. The finale of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18. The good news? Prentiss (Paget Brewster) shared with Rossi (Joe Mantegna) the big reveal that the BAU was being purposefully stretched thin by The Engineer and The Disciple to distract them from The Disciple's final move – and final target: Voit (Zach Gilford). The bad news? The revelation came a little too late for Voit and Ochoa (Aimee Garcia), who were taken by a gunman who made sure they weren't going to be interrupted. As the team races against the clock, we can't help but wonder if Voit is the victim or part of a bigger plan. And then there's the matter of Dr. Ochoa… hmmm. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek at S18E10: "The Disciple."

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Finale: "The Disciple" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 10: "The Disciple" – After The Disciple comes after two members of the team, the BAU races to help them. Directed by Glenn Kershaw and written by Christopher Barbour:

Heading into Season 18, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda. Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. In addition, Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid will return for an episode. Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists, who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!