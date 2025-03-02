Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Review: Should Show Be Canceled After WWE Dominates?

The Chadster endured another terrible AEW Collision while WWE's Elimination Chamber dominated! Tony Khan's booking cheeses off true wrestling fans! 😤

Article Summary AEW Collision’s sloppy booking and mismatched matchups leave wrestling fans feeling betrayed and frustrated.

Uninspired tag team bouts and erratic match endings highlight AEW Collision’s failure against superior WWE storytelling.

Backstage chaos and bizarre promos intensify the controversy over AEW Collision’s misguided creative choices.

Surreal dream sequences and offbeat segments expose deep anger toward AEW Collision’s questionable booking tactics.

The Chadster is absolutely disgusted 🤢 that he had to watch AEW Collision last night on his DVR after the historic masterpiece of WWE's Elimination Chamber PLE left The Chadster feeling just so elated while also forcing The Chadster to hide from the policy after his appropriate "celebration." The Chadster would much rather have been basking in the sweet afterglow of John Cena and The Rock turning heel on Cody Rhodes, but The Chadster has a journalistic responsibility 📝 to cover AEW Collision, even though it literally stabs Triple H right in the back.

AEW Collision opened with FTR facing Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of the Undisputed Kingdom. 🙄 This match was just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The way they were doing actual tag team wrestling with tags and double team moves instead of just having random partners who hate each other? Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 And then Dax Harwood tried to act all honorable by restarting the match when his opponent's foot was on the rope? In WWE, when a superhero babyface like John Cena sees an opportunity to pin his opponent after interference, like when he pinned CM Punk after a stomp by an already eliminated Seth Freakin' Rollins, he goes for it – that's real wrestling! Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️💔

Next up was Wheeler Yuta beating Willie Mack in a quick match. 😤 Then Jon Moxley came out with his stupid briefcase that he uses because he's ashamed AEW's title belt isn't anywhere near as prestigious as WWE's and made Yuta attack Mack after the match. The Chadster cannot believe Tony Khan is trying to build characters with consistent motivations and storylines. So disrespectful! 😡

Then there was some backstage segment with Mercedes Mone getting a drink thrown in her face by Billie Starkz. 💦 This reminded The Chadster of something traumatic that happened last night…

You see, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 😱 The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through a car wash, windows down, enjoying the smell of White Claw and blasting "All Star" by Smash Mouth. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat, wearing swim trunks and covered in soap suds! 🧼 "How's it going, Chad?" he said with that smirk. The Chadster tried to escape but the car wash conveyor belt kept pulling the Miata forward. Tony Khan started throwing White Claws at The Chadster, but they were all empty! "I drank them all," Tony Khan laughed. "Just like I'm drinking up WWE's audience share!" The Chadster tried to escape, but Tony Khan climbed on top of The Chadster and held him down. "This is for the sickos," Tony Khan whispered, his face mere centimeter's from The Chadster's own, his hot breath steaming The Chadster's eyeballs. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne was already awake, texting that guy Gary. Tony Khan needs to STOP invading The Chadster's dreams! It's getting really weird! 😤😤😤

Back to this travesty of a show, Toni Storm cut some promo about her match with Mariah May being falls count anywhere. 🙄 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would just book a stipulation match without having the exact same stipulation three PPVs in a row like WWE properly does.

Swerve Strickland then beat Clark Connors in a match that was just so spotty. 🤸‍♂️ In WWE, wrestlers understand that you're supposed to rest in headlocks for 5 minutes at a time! That's real wrestling psychology that Tony Khan is intentionally ignoring just to cheese The Chadster off!

Shane Taylor Promotions and The Infantry won a trios match that The Chadster couldn't care less about. 🥱 AEW having actual factions and teams instead of randomly paired wrestlers who were singles stars last week is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business.

The TNT Championship match between Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole ended in a no-contest when Shane Taylor Promotions interfered. 😑 The Chadster can't believe AEW would book a non-finish when WWE perfected the distraction roll-up finish years ago! It's just so obvious that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 💔

Queen Aminata beat Julia Hart, which makes no sense because Julia is part of a spooky faction, and in WWE, spooky characters never lose regular matches. 👻 Just more evidence that Tony Khan is booking this show specifically to cheese The Chadster off!

Kenny Omega cut a promo about challenging Takeshita for his belt at Revolution. 🙄 The Chadster can't believe Kenny Omega would literally stab Triple H right in the back by continuing to work for AEW instead of coming to WWE where he belongs.

Finally, Powerhouse Hobbs and Bandido beat Big Bill and Bryan Keith in the main event. 😤 The way the crowd was chanting "This is awesome" was so unfair to WWE! Those fans clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. You're supposed to stare at your phone during matches, not actually enjoy them!

In conclusion, AEW Collision was absolutely terrible as usual. 🤮 The Chadster can't believe anyone would watch this instead of the incredible Elimination Chamber PLE where WWE actually understands storytelling and how to book wrestling properly.

As wrestling journalist Eric Bischoff said on his podcast last week, "Tony Khan could book Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay in a 60-minute Iron Man match and it still wouldn't be as compelling as watching Dominik Mysterio walk to the ring in WWE because AEW lacks the sophisticated character development that WWE has perfected." 📢 And Eric Bischoff would know – he's clearly unbiased just like The Chadster!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😭 The Chadster needs to go drink some White Claws to forget he ever had to watch AEW Collision. 🍹See you tomorrow for the superior WWE Monday Night Raw.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!