Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Set; Season 18 Debuts May 8th

Great news, Criminal Minds: Evolution fans! Season 18 kicks off on May 8th - and Paramount+ has given a green light for Season 19, too!

Back in December 2024, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution star Paget Brewster noted that she was "optimistic" that the hit series would be back for a 19th season while letting fans know that filming on Season 18 had wrapped. Well, guess who was right? Earlier today, Paramount+ announced that the ten-episode 18th season would premiere on Thursday, May 8th (with episodes dropping weekly) – and that Season 19 had received an official green light. The 18th season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up six months after prisoners attack the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country. In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda. Now, here's a look at a Season 18 preview image:

The streaming series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. In addition, fans can look forward to seeing Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid return for an episode. In addition, Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

