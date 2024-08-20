Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution, paramount, preview, season 18

Criminal Minds: Evolution Team Starts Work on Season 18 (IMAGES)

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution checked in to announce that Season 18 filming was underway and to share some looks from the set.

Back in June – a day before Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution returned for its 17th season – fans were hit with some unexpected news that left a whole lot of smiles on a whole lot of faces. Not only was the hit streaming series officially returning for Season 18, production on the new season was set to get underway later this year. Well, it turns out that "later this year" means this week, with the show's social media accounts sharing looks at the cast and behind-the-scenes of filming.

"We're back, Profilers!" read the caption to the Instagram post below, which also includes a gallery seven images:

In the wake of last season's shocking finale, the second season picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of "Gold Star." As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard.

The streaming series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and Ryan-James Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. For the second season, Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives, Get Shorty), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Snowpiercer), Brian White (Ray Donovan, Chicago Fire), Tuc Watkins (Uncoupled, Black Monday), and the returning Paul F. Tompkins.

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios – with Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serving as showrunner. In addition, Messer, Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon serve as executive producers. Both seasons of the streaming series are available on Paramount+, as are all 15 seasons of the original run (which ran on CBS from 2005 to 2020).

