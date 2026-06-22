Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: DC Next Level, Demon, Deniz camp, james harren, javier rodriguez, jonah hex, Michael Walsh, shadow of the bat, Stephanie Williams, vixen.

Reading The Tea Leaves For DC Next Level Titles Yet To Be Announced

Reading the Tea Leaves for the DC #Comics' Next Level titles yet to be announced... San Diego Comic-Con is only a month away

Article Summary DC Next Level is teasing more creator-driven #1s and bold new takes on Batwoman, Lobo, Teen Titans, Zatanna and more.

So far, the named but unannounced DC Next Level books are The Demon, Jonah Hex, and Batman: Shadow Of The Bat.

James Harren is strongly linked to The Demon, while Michael Walsh’s “very scary” long-running character may point to Jonah Hex.

That could leave Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez for Batman: Shadow Of The Bat, with more DC Next Level reveals due at SDCC.

DC Comics has stated "As DC All In continues, fans can expect even more creator-driven #1s and bold new directions for iconic characters like Batwoman, Deadshot, Deathstroke, the Demon, Firestorm, Lobo, the Legion of Super-Heroes, Barbara Gordon, Deadman, Jonah Hex, Zatanna, the Teen Titans, the Doom Patrol, and more, from Jeff Lemire, Gerry Duggan, Jamal Campbell, Hayden Sherman, Mariko Tamaki, Rafael De Latorre, Greg Rucka, Tony Fleecs, Fernando Blanco, James Harren, Darcy Van Poelgeest, Martín Morazzo, Deniz Camp, Javier Rodríguez, Michael Walsh, W. Maxwell Prince, Jorge Corona, Kyle Higgins, DaNi, Niko Henrichon, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Skottie Young, Amancay Nahuelpan, Joshua Williamson, and others. Additional DC Next Level titles, creative teams, and storylines will be revealed in the months ahead as DC builds toward a landmark year of storytelling across the DC Universe."

The named DC Next Level books, yet to be announced, are The Demon, Jonah Hex and, previously, Batman: Shadow Of The Bat. The creators named above, but yet assigned to a book, are James Harren, Deniz Camp, Javier Rodríguez, and Michael Walsh. Bleeding Cool has previously reported that James Harren is the new creator on The Demon. And Michael Walsh has said that his book is "a character that's been around in DC for a very long time" and "very scary," which could be interpreted as referring to Jonah Hex. Which leaves the Absolute Martian Manhunter team, Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez, to take on Batman: Shadow Of The Bat? Which of course might not actually feature Batman, rather, what is defined as Batman's "shadow"… or of course, all of this could be very, very wrong. But Javier did post one image from the project…

…and that is a shadow, is it not? Jim Gordon, maybe? It couldn't actually be… The Shadow, could it? And that's before all the new DC Next Level books are announced at San Diego Comic-Con for October, including, we are betting, Vixen from Stephanie Williams…

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