Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: marvel, McFarlane Toys, wolverine
Slice and Dice with McFarlane Toys New Marvel's Wolverine Statue
McFarlane Toys new 1:10-scale Marvel’s Wolverine statue is now available for pre-order for $34.99, with a September 2026 release.
Article Summary
- McFarlane Toys unveils a new Marvel’s Wolverine 1:10 scale statue inspired by the upcoming PlayStation 5 game.
- Marvel’s Wolverine promises a darker, more grounded take on Logan with brutal combat and an emotional story.
- The Wolverine statue captures Logan in a fierce battle-ready pose with detailed sculpting and his iconic claws.
- Wolverine collectors can pre-order the McFarlane Toys Gamerverse statue now for $34.99 ahead of September 2026.
Sony is expanding its Marvel universe with a brand-new game this fall, and Marvel's Wolverine is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated PlayStation 5 releases yet. Putting players directly into the role of Logan, the legendary mutant known for his claws and rage, the game promises a brutal and emotionally charged experience. McFarlane Toys is back with an all-new collectible for Marvel's Wolverine that will give fans and collectors the perfect way to build or expand their Marvel gaming display.
In Marvel's Wolverine, players are expected to experience a darker, more grounded tone than previous superhero titles, focusing heavily on Logan's brutal combat style and painful journey through the Marvel universe. As a mutant defined by violence, survival, and moral conflict, Logan has always stood apart from other heroes, and this new game embraces that identity. McFarlane's 1:10 scale statue perfectly captures that vision, presenting Wolverine in a fierce, battle-ready stance with a new video game suit. From his iconic Adamantium claws to his aggressive posture and detailed sculpting, every element of this statue mirrors the tone of the upcoming game. Pre-orders for McFarlane Toys new 1:10-scale Marvel's Wolverine statue are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $34.99 with a September 2026 release.
MARVEL'S WOLVERINE 1:10th Scale Posed Statue McFarlane Toys
"Become a living weapon. As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes, unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage, and relentless determination – to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be."
Product Features:
- Inspired by MARVEL'S WOLVERINE video game
- 1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.
- Also includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on the back.
- Collect all McFARLANE TOYS MARVEL collectibles.