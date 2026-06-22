Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: marvel, McFarlane Toys, wolverine

Slice and Dice with McFarlane Toys New Marvel's Wolverine Statue

McFarlane Toys new 1:10-scale Marvel’s Wolverine statue is now available for pre-order for $34.99, with a September 2026 release.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Marvel’s Wolverine 1:10 scale statue inspired by the upcoming PlayStation 5 game.

Marvel’s Wolverine promises a darker, more grounded take on Logan with brutal combat and an emotional story.

The Wolverine statue captures Logan in a fierce battle-ready pose with detailed sculpting and his iconic claws.

Wolverine collectors can pre-order the McFarlane Toys Gamerverse statue now for $34.99 ahead of September 2026.

Sony is expanding its Marvel universe with a brand-new game this fall, and Marvel's Wolverine is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated PlayStation 5 releases yet. Putting players directly into the role of Logan, the legendary mutant known for his claws and rage, the game promises a brutal and emotionally charged experience. McFarlane Toys is back with an all-new collectible for Marvel's Wolverine that will give fans and collectors the perfect way to build or expand their Marvel gaming display.

In Marvel's Wolverine, players are expected to experience a darker, more grounded tone than previous superhero titles, focusing heavily on Logan's brutal combat style and painful journey through the Marvel universe. As a mutant defined by violence, survival, and moral conflict, Logan has always stood apart from other heroes, and this new game embraces that identity. McFarlane's 1:10 scale statue perfectly captures that vision, presenting Wolverine in a fierce, battle-ready stance with a new video game suit. From his iconic Adamantium claws to his aggressive posture and detailed sculpting, every element of this statue mirrors the tone of the upcoming game. Pre-orders for McFarlane Toys new 1:10-scale Marvel's Wolverine statue are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $34.99 with a September 2026 release.

MARVEL'S WOLVERINE 1:10th Scale Posed Statue McFarlane Toys

"Become a living weapon. As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes, unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage, and relentless determination – to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be."

Product Features:

Inspired by MARVEL'S WOLVERINE video game

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Also includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS MARVEL collectibles.

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