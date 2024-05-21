Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later, alex garland, danny boyle, Jodie Comer

28 Years Later: Jodie Comer On The "Emotional Truth" Within The Script

The Bikeriders star Jodie Comer says that when she read the script for 28 Years Later, there was "a lot of emotional truth within the film that really anchored it."

Article Summary Jodie Comer discusses "emotional truth" in 28 Years Later script and working with Danny Boyle.

28 Years Later to start production soon, setting stage for a new trilogy with Sony.

Alex Garland praised for scriptwriting, adding anticipation to the sequel of 28 Days Later.

Cast announced including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with release set for June 20, 2025.

While another sequel to 28 Days Later has been hanging out in development hell for a long time, ever since word came down earlier this year that not only was another film happening, but it was reuniting director Danny Boyle with writer Alex Garland, things have moved pretty fast. The new film, which is set to kick off a new trilogy, found a home at Sony, and since then, we've got some casting announcements and even a release date, so they must be ready to start production very soon. It also sounds like the cast has seen at least some version of the completed script. Jodie Comer is currently doing press for The Bikeriders, but Total Film asked her about 28 Years Later, and it was the "emotional truth" in the script that really anchored the entire project.

"Having met Danny, he's incredibly sure and confident and innovative. As an actor to be on a set with someone like that who's leading the charge is so exciting," Comer says. "I remember seeing 28 Days Later and I was so struck with how it was so rooted in reality, and it was more about the exploration of us as a species and our behavior and how we react. It felt like there was a lot of emotional truth within the film that really anchored it. That's also what I felt when I read this script."

Garland is one hell of a writer, regardless of whether you think he is a decent director, so hearing that the script is good is probably the least surprising element of 28 Years Later. The movie is a little over a year away, so once Comer is done doing press for The Bikeriders, we can assume that she'll be heading to set for that very soon, so everyone involved will have enough time to edit and do special effects.

28 Years Later Spent Over A Decade In Development Hell

The zombie genre is constantly evolving with the times, and how we see the living dead often correlates with how we see the world. One of the big ways that the genre changed was back in 2003 with 28 Days Later by director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland. Instead of the slow-moving monsters that were creeping up on you, these zombies were fast, and they weren't afraid to get their sprint on. The film was a game-changer in terms of the genre and was critically acclaimed. The box office didn't light the world on fire; it made just under $85 million, but on a budget of just $8 million, those are some solid returns. A sequel was released, 28 Weeks Later, in 2007, but it did not do well commercially or critically and only featured Boyle and Garland as producers.

Since then, there have been ongoing rumors and speculation that another film, usually called 28 Months Later, could be in the making. However, time stops for no one, and "months" doesn't really apply when it's been a decade and a half. It was announced in January that 28 Years Later was in the works, with Danny Boyle directing and Alex Garland writing, with Nia DaCosta taking over directing the second film. The deal was set to include multiple movies and kick off a trilogy. 28 Years Later will be released on June 20, 2025. Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O'Connell joined the cast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!