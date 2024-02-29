Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman, crisis, joker, justice league, Kevin Conroy, mark hamill

Justice League: "Crisis" Will See Final Conroy/Hamill Reunion: Report

Reports are the late Kevin Conroy's Batman will be joined by Mark Hamill's Joker in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three.

Even with a little less than two months to go until Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two is available to download, the third & final chapter (expected to hit later this year) is already making headlines – and in some very good ways, if the report is true. Speaking with "a source close to the production," IGN revealed that the late Kevin Conroy's Batman will be joined by Mark Hamill's Joker – marking the final reunion of the two iconic voice actors & Batman: The Animated Series co-stars. In addition, IGN also has the following voice actors joining Conroy & Hamill: Corey Stoll (Lex Luthor), Brian Bloom (Adam Strange & Sidewinter), Elysia Rotaru (Black Canary), Armen Taylor (Jay Garrick), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Dr. Beth Chapel/Cheetah), Dean Winters (Captain Storm), Jason Spisak (Blue Lantern Razer, Hayseed), Brett Halton (Batlash & Captain Atom), Ashly Burch (Nightshade, Queen Mera), and Katee Sackhoff (Poison Ivy).

With the animated epic available to download on April 23rd, Supernatural & The Boys star Jensen Ackles is checking in with an introduction to an official clip that finds Batman getting into a nasty one-on-one with a Shadow Demon that does not go well…

Returning for the universe-destroying "Crisis" are Darren Criss as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman & Superwoman, and Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne. In addition, we had Matt Bomer as The Flash/Barry Allen, Meg Donnelly as Supergirl & Harbinger, Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow, and Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor. Now, here's a look back at the first part via an extended preview that was released by Warner Bros. Entertainment – followed by the official overview of the epic three-part event and more:

Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter Armageddon?!

The voice cast for Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One also included Jonathan Adams as Monitor, Ike Amadi as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter, Amazing Man & Ivo, Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate & Hawkman, Zack Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin, Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle & Ultraman, Ato Essandoh as Mr. Terrific, Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Green Lantern & Power Ring, Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress, David Kaye as The Question, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Liam Mcintyre as Aquaman & Johnny Quick, Nolan North as Hal Jordan, Amazo & Homeless Man, Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre & Owlman, Keesha Sharp as Vixen, and Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5.

Directed by Jeff Wamester from a script by Jim Krieg, Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One was produced by Jim Krieg & Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan (with casting and voice direction by Wes Gleason).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!