Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: New Poster Released, A New Trailer Thursday

Warner Bros. has released a new poster for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with a new trailer set to debut on Thursday. The film will be released on September 6th.

It looks like we'll get some more Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Thursday. The film has been hanging out in development hell for a long time, and it's finally set to come out this September. Right now, at the time of writing, we don't know that much about the actual plot of the film because we've only gotten a short teaser that isn't telling us much. However, if you're wondering what the hell is going on, it looks like Thursday will be a good day for you. Warner Bros. shared on social media that a new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released on Thursday, and today, we got a new poster as well.

The Thursday release isn't that surprising considering the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga this weekend so it stands to reason that they would want the trailer for potentially one of the biggest films of the early fall in front of what they are hoping will be one of the biggest films of the early summer. How much of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice we'll actually end up seeing before its release in September will be interesting. There is a built-in audience here; is it big enough to justify the costs of the film? And how hard will they have to work to bring in new fans?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice.

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt$ Creek, Corpse Bride) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity's Gate).

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO® Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith, and David Katzenberg executive producing.

A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024, nationwide and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

