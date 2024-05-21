Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, AEW All Out, wrestling

AEW Shifts All Out Pay-Per-View to September 7th in Schedule Change

AEW has moved its All Out pay-per-view event from September 1st to September 7th. Explore the potential reasons behind this intriguing schedule change.

Article Summary AEW's All Out pay-per-view event rescheduled to September 7th from September 1st.

The date change potentially allows for optimal event preparation and fan attendance.

Strategically avoids clash with WWE's Bash in Berlin, ensuring viewer engagement.

Switch to Saturday may offer fans a more relaxed viewing experience without pressure.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced a change in plans for their highly anticipated All Out pay-per-view event. Originally slated to take place on Sunday, September 1st at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, the event has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 7th. In a brief statement released by the company, AEW stated, "The AEW: All Out pay-per-view event at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL originally announced for Sunday, September 1 has been moved to Saturday, September 7."

While no official reason was provided for the alteration in the event's date, several factors may have influenced AEW's decision. One notable consideration is the proximity of All Out to another major AEW event, All In 2024, which is set to take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom on Sunday, August 25th. By moving All Out to September 7th, AEW has effectively created a two-week buffer between these two significant pay-per-views, potentially allowing fans and performers alike a more manageable timeline to travel and recover, and for AEW to build the matches.

Moreover, the change in date for All Out may also be a strategic move to avoid competition with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). WWE has announced plans for their Bash in Berlin premium live event, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 31st. By shifting All Out to September 7th, AEW could be aiming to prevent an oversaturation of wrestling content for fans and to maximize the potential viewership and pay-per-view sales for their own event.

Another factor to consider is the decision to move All Out from a Sunday to a Saturday. Traditionally, pay-per-view events in the wrestling industry have been held on Sundays. However, AEW's pay-per-views often run late into the night, which can be challenging for fans who need to be up early on Monday mornings for work or other commitments. By hosting All Out on a Saturday, AEW may be aiming to provide a more convenient viewing experience for their audience, allowing them to fully enjoy the event without the looming pressure of a early start the following day.

It is important to note that the aforementioned reasons for the change in date are largely speculative, as AEW has not provided an official explanation. The company's decision could be based on a variety of factors, including logistical considerations, venue availability, or other internal matters that have not been made public.

Regardless of the underlying reasons, the move to September 7th is unlikely to dampen the enthusiasm of AEW's passionate fanbase. All Out has consistently delivered thrilling matches, shocking moments, and unforgettable performances since its inception. With a stacked roster of talented wrestlers and the creative vision of AEW's leadership, All Out promises to be a must-see event for wrestling enthusiasts worldwide.

As the anticipation builds for both All In 2024 and All Out, fans will undoubtedly be marking their calendars and making preparations to witness the spectacle of AEW's premier pay-per-view events. The change in date for All Out may have caught some off guard, but it ultimately serves as a testament to AEW's commitment to delivering the best possible experience for their audience while navigating the complex landscape of the professional wrestling industry.

