Cat Nuwer, Image Comics' New Publicist Comes From DC Comics

Cat Nuwer has joined Image Comics as Publicist, from DC Comics, and will report directly to Kat Salazar, VP of PR & Marketing.

Cat Nuwer was DJ, Music Programming Assistant, and Music Reviewer for The Orange County Register. A Food Journalism intern at Thrillist and a Publishing intern at Split Oak, she became an Assistant for the Sundance Film Festival and an intern at Myriad Pictures, before moving into PR as a Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator at Haese & Wood PR in 2012, After becoming a Film Publicity Assistant at Maxine Leonard PR, she worked as a freelance Publicity Coordinator at DC Comics in 2019, and Publicity Manager at DC from April to September last year. That included working on campaigns for Birds of Prey with Kelly Thompson, Wonder Woman with Tom King, Superman: The Harvests of Youth with Sina Grace, and more.

Cat Nuwer never spoke to anyone at Bleeding Cool once though, nor when she became a Publicist at Heavy Metal in 2021. Now, however, she has joined Image Comics as Publicist and will report directly to Kat Salazar, VP of PR & Marketing.

"I've been a fan of Image Comics for more than a decade, so I feel incredibly lucky to join the team as a Publicist," said Nuwer. "Image Comics has always published the highest caliber of original storytelling and art, and I'm excited to work with their top-level talent to shine an even brighter spotlight on upcoming projects, utilizing the skills I've honed from working in comic book publicity for the last several years." Salazar added: "What struck me about Cat is how creative she's been in the past when working on creators' campaigns and I look forward to seeing her bring that same nimble, scrappy mentality to our publicity efforts here. I can't wait to see what we all cook up together!"

