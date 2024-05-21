Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Comics, TV, X-Men | Tagged: Marvel Animation, Marvel Studios, steve foxe, Todd Nauck, X-Men '97

Marvel Changes "Studios" To "Animation" On X-Men '97 Comics As Well

This is how tomorrow's X-Men '97 #3 comic by Steve Foxe and Salva Espin, with an excellent Todd Nauck cover, was solicited by Marvel.

This is how tomorrow's X-Men '97 #3 comic book by Steve Foxe and Salva Espin with an excellent Todd Nauck cover, based on the animated show, was solicited by Marvel to readers and comic book stores across catalogues and websites.

X-MEN 97 #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240761

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Salva Espin (CA) Todd Nauck

DANGER ABLAZE! Powerful new foes descend on the X-Men, endangering not just our merry mutants – but any innocent civilians caught in the crossfire! Will humanity's improved opinion of mutants survive the chaos – and will one member of the team find herself pushed past her limits? Find out in the penultimate installment of the official prelude to the hit new Disney+ TV show! Rated T In Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $3.99

But this is what it looks like when it hits the comic book shelves tomorrow.

The Marvel Studios logo was switched out before it went to print, for Marvel Animation. It's not a new thing, it's been happening since the first issue, but I only just noticed.

The new Marvel Animation logo had previously been revealed in a trailer for X-Men '97 on Disney+. Recently on ComicBook.com Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation Brad Winderbaum said, "Part of the rebranding of Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, Marvel Animation – even Marvel Spotlight – is to, I think, try to tell the audience, 'You can jump in anywhere'… They're interconnected, but they're not. You don't have to watch A to enjoy B. You can follow your bliss. You can follow your own preferences and find the thing you want within the tapestry of Marvel."

Well, it's enough for the comic book version of X-Men '97 to drop the planned Marvel Studios for the Marvel Animation version. Though someone might want to tell Marvel Comics' solicitations right now. Because it looks like they'll have to change the X-Men '97 #4 cover as well.

