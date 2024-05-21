Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Enter the Sewers with McFarlane's New Arkham Asylum Glow Killer Croc

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as a new limited edition DC Comics MegaFig has arrived

Article Summary New McFarlane DC Multiverse MegaFig features Arkham Asylum's Killer Croc.

Limited edition glow-in-the-dark collectible is an Amazon Exclusive.

Killer Croc MegaFig aligns with 7" DC Multiverse figures in scale and detail.

Comes with 22 moving parts, a stand, art cards, and a designer box for collectors.

Batman better watch out as an old enemy has arrived from the sewers as McFarlane Toys announces the return of Killer Croc. Coming to life from the Arkham Asylum video game series, Killer Croc is back as a deadly MegaFig. This new version will now have a new glow in the dark deco, allowing his to crocodile skin to now help him light his way through the sewers. Just like most DC Multiverse Gold Label figures, Killer Croc will be a limited edition of only 5,400 pieces. Releasing as an Amazon Exclusive, this deadly villain has escaped right from Arkham and is ready to take down the Bat and Gotham. This figure will tower over your other 7" scale DC Multiverse figures and will have a hefty price of $49.99. Pre-orders are already live right on Amazon, so be sure to get yours while they are still up.

McFarlane Toys Debuts Glow-in-the-Dark Killer Croc

"Born with a rare mutation that made his skin green and scaly and grew his body to grotesque proportions, Waylon Jones was raised by an abusive aunt and bullied relentlessly for his appearance. He briefly worked as a carnival freak under the name Killer Croc, but his misanthropy grew as did his bestial nature, pushing him to a life of crime. As his physical condition and mental state deteriorate, Killer Croc becomes a more bestial foe, increasingly detached from humanity."

McFarlane Gold Label Amazon Exclusive

Killer Croc is featured in Glow in the dark paint deco

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes figure base, authenticated art card and an art card display base

Featured in an exclusive designer box

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!