Crossing Swords Season 2 Announcement Teaser Confirms December Debut

John Harvatine IV, Tom Root, and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.) had some good news to share earlier today during New York Comic Con (NYCC). Their twisted comedic take on the fantasy genre Crossing Swords will be bringing its animated adventuring back to Hulu for a second season on December 10th. And not just that! We also have a date announcement and season overview waiting for you below.

With a voice cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Luke Evans, Alanna Ubach, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Adam Ray, Maya Erskine, Adam Pally, Seth Green, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer, Jameela Jamil, and more, here's a look at the date announcement teaser for Hulu's Crossed Swords:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Crossing Swords Season 2 Announcement | Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uhHIzhqReM)

Another ten episodes of bingeable mayhem representing the next chapter in the adventures of Patrick the long-suffering squire (Nicholas Hoult) as he climbs the ladder of knighthood in the service of the volatile King Merriman (Luke Evans). There are new friends to make, new enemies to vanquish, and new horrors to scar Patrick for life; including bloodthirsty leprechauns, an island of killer monkeys, and a shadowy villain who could destroy everything Patrick has ever known!

Series co-creator Root was asked prior to the series premiere what it was like going from a more "open sandbox" series like Robot Chicken to a more single-genre series like Crossed Swords: "We don't necessarily think of Crossing Swords as a show where our marching order is telling a fantasy story; we think of it like we're telling a story about these particular people and what we find funny about them are their characteristics rather than the genre in which they reside. As an example, the pilot features an orc who sells glow-in-the-dark, velvet paintings, and we don't really make a joke about him being an orc. It's a funny visual, that there's an orc wearing a big mustache per disguise—which isn't a good disguise, at least not for an orc—but what we find funny about him is his sales pitch to Patrick, our protagonist, trying to get him to buy a painting."

Root continued, "He's giving away his entire backstory about how he thought he was a good artist but then moved to the big city and found out he really wasn't that great and now he's struggling to sell paintings to pay his rent, and it's all falling apart, and Patrick is just like, "I don't want to buy a painting; I want to get out of this conversation." And none of this has anything to do with fantasy; it's a tragic-to-the-point-of-being-funny conversation that you could set in any time period—and that's what we do throughout the show: telling the story from a human perspective rather than a genre one."