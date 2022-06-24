Crunchyroll Summer 2022 Showcases Over 40 New & Returning Anime

Crunchyroll is bringing over 40 new and returning titles this Summer 2022 anime season. cooking up an exciting lineup of new simulcasts from Japan – subtitled and dubbed – that will include Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2, Classroom of the Elite Season 2, YUREI DECO, Fuuto PI, Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys!, The Girl from the Other Side, RWBY: Ice Queendom, Dr. STONE Special Episode – RYUSUI, and the My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs (Original Video Animation) among so many more!

New acquisitions for the Summer roster that have not been previously announced include, The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2, ODDTAXI In the Woods, SHADOWS HOUSE 2nd Season, Black Summoner, Dropkick on My Devil!!! X, Engage Kiss, Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer, The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting, Lycoris Recoil, Musasi-no, My Stepmom's Daughter is my Ex, Obey Me! The Anime Season 2, Teppen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry, The Maid I Hired Recently is Mysterious, and The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup. Additional series will be announced soon and updates can be found at Crunchyroll News as they are made.

Simulcasts on Crunchyroll continuing from the Spring 2022 anime season are One Piece, BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, Digimon Ghost Game, Case Closed (Detective Conan), Kingdom Season 4, Aoashi, A Couple of Cuckoos, Shadowverse Flame, Love All Play, and Delicious Party Pretty Cure.

The Summer 2022 lineup will join Crunchyroll's existing library of more than 40,000 episodes of anime and 16,000 hours available to stream. Additionally, Funimation will continue to add new episodes of current series previously released on the platform, such as One Piece, The Devil is a Part-Timer!, Classroom of the Elite, Kingdom, SHADOWS HOUSE, The Prince of Tennis II, and Obey Me!, but all-new series will simulcast exclusively on Crunchyroll.

NEW ANIME SIMULCASTS STARTING ON CRUNCHYROLL SUMMER 2022

JULY 1

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 (TMS Entertainment)

A hopeless college student, Kinoshita Kazuya, meets a graceful rental girlfriend, Mizuhara Chizuru, and ends up introducing her as his girlfriend to his family and friends. Time goes on with Kazuya unable to tell the truth, as he's surrounded by devilish ex-girlfriend Nanami Mami, who keeps coming back to tempt him for some reason, and hyper-aggressive provisional girlfriend Sarashina Ruka, who doesn't know how to take no for an answer, and super shy but diligent and hardworking younger rental girlfriend, Sakurasawa Sumi… beautiful girlfriends of all types! The pub, the beach, hot springs, Christmas, and New Year's… Having gone through these challenging events, Kazuya's feelings for Chizuru keep growing stronger. But she reveals a shocking truth that threatens to shake their "relationship" to the very core!

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

Lycoris Recoil (A-1 Pictures)

These are peaceful days, thanks to a secret crime-fighting organization of all-girl agents: Lycoris. The elite free-spirited Chisato is their all-time strongest agent, alongside the coolheaded talented-but-mysterious Takina. Working together at a café, they serve coffee and sweets as well as childcare, shopping, and teaching Japanese. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

Teppen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry (Drive) – (Official Trailer)

JULY 2

Engage Kiss (A-1 Pictures)

Bayron City — a Mega-Float type city in the Pacific Ocean, which doesn't belong to any particular nation. As the mine for Orgonium, a new energy resource, this city is the most noticed in the world right now, and here special cases caused by demons called "D Hazards" has been occurring frequently. Only a handful of people know about the existence of D Hazards. They are handled by PMCs (Private Military Companies). Shu is a young man living in Bayron City who runs such a company, but his company is tiny. On top of that, he cherry-picks his jobs, so he is always in a bind for money. His life, both publicly and privately, is being supported by the beautiful high school girl Kisara who attends a school in Bayron City. And there is one more person that keeps him on her mind: Ayano, an employee of a major PMC that Shu used to work for and Shu's ex-girlfriend. Kisara finds her unpleasant. At the root of Kisara's strong attachment to Shu is a contract signed between them. Her true identity is a demon. Kisara supports Shu's lifestyle and even assists his demon extermination based on their contract. The price is a dangerously sweet kiss. Their uncertain bond teeters between love and contract. Where is their destiny headed..?

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English

Shoot! Goal to the Future (EMT Squared)

Atsushi Kamiya, a former captain at Kakegawa High School and the world-renowned "courageous captain" for a famous Italian soccer team… And Hideto Tsuji, a student at Kakegawa High School, who seems uninterested in the now-weakened soccer team… Their meeting is the start of a new legend.

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English

JULY 3

YUREI DECO (Science Saru)

From Science SARU comes an original story based on The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. The story begins when Berry, an average girl from an average home, meets Huck, a girl who looks like a boy. Charmed by Huck, Berry meets up with the team Huck leads the Ghost Detectives Club. Members of this club are "socially dead," working invisibly within the digitally controlled society of Tom Sawyer. As she works with the group, Berry learns about Zero, a mysterious figure who lurks within Tom Sawyer's underground. She and Huck decide to chase down this figure, and in time, the truth behind the city is revealed…

RWBY: Ice Queendom (SHAFT)

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English

Utawarerumono Mask of Truth (WHITE FOX)

"I'm counting on you, boy." Yamato descends into chaos following the death of the emperor. Oshutoru, the General of the Right, is a fugitive accused of poisoning Empress Anju. In a battle with his pursuers, he uses the full power of the Akuruka, fusing his body and soul with the world itself. Before he says goodbye, he entrusts Anju and Nekone's future to his friend Haku. Taking up Oshutoru's mask and identity, Haku abandons his old life. He tells everyone, except Nekone, who knows the truth, that he is Oshutoru. They escape to Ennakamui, where Anju begins to recover, and she rises up to reclaim her rightful place as Empress. But Raikou, one of the Eight Pillar Generals, attempts to take advantage of the chaos and put a false empress on the throne. Yamato's armies soon march for Ennakamui to kill the true Empress. A war is about to begin that will engulf all of Yamato…

JULY 4

Classroom of the Elite II (Lerche)

Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School seems like a paradise, but in reality, it is an extreme meritocracy. In the class of underachievers, Kiyotaka has begun working with Suzune, who seeks to ascend higher. After a survival test on an uninhabited island, they get to enjoy a luxury liner, but a new class-scrambling test will begin! Will you work for your class, your group, or yourself?

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

JULY 5

Dropkick on My Devil!!! X Season 3 (Nomad)

A devil known by the name "Jashin-chan" is suddenly summoned from Hell into the human realm. The one who summoned her is Hanazono Yurine, a somewhat black-hearted college student living in a run-down apartment in Jinbocho. Though she successfully summoned Jashin-chan into the human realm, she has no idea how to send her back to Hell. So Yurine and Jashin-chan have no choice but to start living together, but according to Jashin-chan, a summoned devil can return to Hell if the summoner dies. So Jashin-chan's next action is…

JULY 6

Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation (Liden Films)

Here in this magic academy city of Ashram, where everyone is required to live in dormitories, a close-knit group of girls known as "Pentagrams" pursue their studies, including training in manners and magic, to become "true ladies." Arsnotoria, one of the students in Ashram, lives in Dorm 5 and is always with her dormmate friends: Mel, who's the life of the party, Petit Albert, who's quiet and does things at her own pace, Picatrix, who wants to be the class president, and Abramelin, who's always cool. They take classes and work on their school duties together, and they throw tea parties after school in "that room"… We'll share the girls' fun and lively days with you!

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English

Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World (Passione)

Struggling with life and society, high school student Michio Kaga wanders about the Internet and lands on an odd website. The website, featuring a number of questions and a point-based system, allows one to create skills and abilities for a character. Upon completing his character, Kaga was transported to a game-like fantasy world and reborn as a strong man who can claim idol-level girls. Thus begins the cheat and harem legend of a reborn man!

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup (M.S.C / Studio Kai)

When tennis phenom Ryoma Echizen is kicked out of Japan's elite U-17 training camp for breaking the rules, he's despondent. But a stroke of good luck hits when he's able to try out for the U.S. team. Proving himself against their hardened veterans isn't going to be easy, and if he is accepted, he'll have to play against his former friends. Can he help his new brothers smash their way to victory?

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English

My Stepmom's Daughter is My Ex (Project No.9)

A boy and a girl started dating in middle school. They were lovey-dovey at first, but due to a misunderstanding over something trivial, they started feeling more frustration than excitement… In the end, they broke up when they graduated. However, Mizuto Irido and Yume Ayai meet again in a surprising way before they start high school. "Obviously I'm the older brother here." "Obviously I'm the older sister here." The child of their parent's new spouse is the ex they just broke up with?! Out of consideration for their parents, this former couple comes up with a "sibling rule," which is: "Whoever starts seeing the other as potentially attractive loses." But they sometimes run into each other right after a bath. They're also alone on their way to and from school, so…

JULY 7

The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting (Feel / Gaina)

Kirishima Toru was accustomed to solving all problems through violence and was called "the Demon of Sakuragi" by the underbelly of society. One day, the boss of the Sakuragi family suddenly summons Kirishima and appoints him caretaker of his only daughter, Yaeka! This is a heartwarming comedy about a yakuza crime family's right-hand man and the boss' only daughter. The two of them are about to begin their new daily lives together!

JULY 8

SHADOWS HOUSE 2nd Season (CloverWorks)

The mansion has even more secrets… After finishing their "debut," Kate, Emilico, and three other pairs who started with them begin a new life as adults. With the mystery of the "Shadows House" still unsolved, a new incident occurs in the children's wing. Kate and Emilico, whom the Star Bearers suspect of being malcontents, investigate a mysterious robed Shadow who may be the culprit. What is the goal of this mysterious Shadow?

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer (NAZ)

One day, unremarkable college student Yuuhi Amamiya meets a talking lizard who asks for his help saving Earth from a crisis. Before he can refuse, Yuuhi is turned into a member of the Beast Knights and given a ring that gives him the psychic power "domain control." He is then immediately attacked by an enemy! But just as all seems lost, he's saved by the girl next door, Samidare. But it turns out Samidare isn't really a savior of any kind… she's actually a demon lord who wants to conquer Earth! Drawn to her absurd strength and evil charms, Yuuhi becomes her devoted servant and acts to support her wicked schemes.

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English, Brazilian Portuguese, and French

Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys! (Geno Studio)

In the era when samurai controlled Japan… The Masked Demons annihilated all but one member of the Shinsengumi, who had worked to maintain the peace and public order in Kyoto. Seven criminals are chosen as substitutes for the deceased Shinsengumi members, and they are led by Ichibanboshi, whose parents were also killed by the Masked Demons. He becomes a substitute for Commander Isami Kondo and goes after the Masked Demons with the other substitutes to avenge his parents' deaths. Former criminals rise up to restore peace and order as their crazy story begins! Now is the time to shine the brightest!

JULY 9

Black Summoner (Satelight)

When Kelvin wakes up, he finds himself in an unfamiliar place with no memory of his previous life. It turns out that he had been reincarnated into another world but had exchanged his past memories for powerful skills. Now a Summoner, he heads out on a journey with the goddess who had brought him over to the new world, who is also his very first "follower".

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English and Brazilian Portuguese

JULY 11

ORIENT (A.C.G.T)

The ferocious battle of Awaji Island begins now! With the appearance of the all-powerful Kishin, the land of Hinomoto is now dominated by oni, instead of humans. Musashi and Kanemaki Kojiro set out from their hometown swearing the form the strongest Bushi band of all time, and after encountering Hattori Tsugumi on their trip, the three of them found the Kanemaki Bushi. After obtaining the only weapons that can slay oni, Kitetsu Blades, they have taken the first big step towards their dream. In Harima, Musashi's group will encounter the massive band of Uesugui Bushi, and their leader Uesugi Tatsuomi. They have gathered to slay the giant Kishin that threatens to consume the Awaji island: Yamata no Orochi, the Artillery Wyrm. Joining them are Takeda Naotora and the Takeda Bushi, along with several Bushi the same age as Musashi like Shimazu Akihiro and Amako Katsumi. There's also the slightly sheltered, shy princess, Saruwatari Michiru. As different agendas swirl and interact, Musashi and his friends join the Kishin hunt. Yamata no Orochi is an unstoppable demon god that's never been scratched before. And so, the fiercest battle of all begins…

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Russian

JULY 14

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 (3Hz)

Foiled by a hero when he's inches away from conquering the world, the devil finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast-food joint! To stall any further plans of world domination, the hero tracks the devil's trail and takes on the lowly tasks of a telemarketer.

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and French

JULY 22

Obey Me! The Anime Season 2 (Colored Pencil Animation)

Lucifer, Satan, and the other five princes of hell are students at the Royal Academy of Diavolo, where they train to rule the Demon World. From following humans to falling in love, their individual quirks land them in interesting situations every single day! Will their antics get them expelled, or will one of these infamous brothers come out on top?

JULY 22

The Maid I Hired Recently is Mysterious (Silver Link / Blade)

There's something really strange about the maid I just hired! No normal person could be so beautiful, or cook such amazingly delicious food, or know exactly what I want before I even ask. She must be using magic – right, a spell is the only thing that can explain why my chest feels so tight whenever I look at her. I swear, I'm going to get to the bottom of what makes this maid so…mysterious!

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English, Latin American Spanish, German, and Russian

JULY 31

Fuuto PI (Studio Kai)

In Fuuto, better known as the Windy City, mysterious beings called Dopants wreak havoc by using the dangerous Gaia Memories. However, there are also heroes who utilize the Gaia Memories to fight these criminals: a half-boiled and indecisive PI named Shotaro Hidari, and his partner Philip, an intellectual-type PI. The two transform into Kamen Rider W—the legendary hero of Fuuto city! (Official Trailer)

COMING SOON

My Hero Academia Season 5 OVA – HLB (bones)

HLB stands for "Hero League of Baseball" – it is a baseball league founded by pro-heroes who love baseball! It's game day! The last game of the HLB championship is between Gang Orca and Shishido's two rival agencies. They form a team ("Orcas" and "Lionels") to compete. In the world of HLB, there is no rule – using their quirks is of course accepted. However, just when the game is about to finish, they are interrupted by a villain. Who will be the winner of HLB!?

My Hero Academia Season 5 OVA – Laugh! As if you are in hell (bones)

Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki participate in internships under the No.1 hero, Endeavor's agency. One of their tasks these days is to find a villain ("Smiley") who draws doodles in the city. However, since the urgency is so low, they let other pro-heroes solve this case. One day, Smiley draws a doodle on Endeavor's house! Being furious, Endeavor himself and the 1-A trio go out to get the villain. However, Smiley's quirk turns out to be something ridiculous but powerful… It is to make anyone who looks into his eyes laugh hysterically! Can the team capture the villain and stop laughing!?

ODDTAXI In the Woods (OLM)

Synopsis: Obstinate and taciturn Odokawa cruises through the city as a privately-owned taxi driver, doing his best to avoid associating with others as he lives an ordinary life. However, he is unexpectedly dragged into the Nerima Ward Missing High School Girl case one day. Furthermore, the people around him begin making ominous claims about him, such as hearing voices coming from his apartment when he supposedly lives alone. Over 100 million yen, gangsters with mysterious motives, up-and-coming idols, a college student turned celebrity, and various other elements get thrown into the mix as the situation spins out of control. Despite everything, carrying out a certain plan settles the situation all at once. With much sadness and absurdity, the series of events had been resolved… or so it seemed. Once the case ended, the people involved testified about what they saw behind the scenes and what really happened then. And by tying these together, a new picture of the case emerges. The events that turned one taxi driver's life upside down change shape, and the gears of the future begin shaking once again.

Dr. STONE Special Episode – RYUSUI (TMS Entertainment)

Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super-strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to the present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!

The Girl from the Other Side (WIT STUDIO)

In a world split between two realms, its habitants were told never to cross to the other side, lest they be cursed. A little girl from the inner land named Shiva and a demon from the outer land simply known as "Teacher" initiate a quiet coexistence on the same side of the forest. But when Shiva leaves Teacher's care to seek out her grandmother, their secret comes to light.

Dub languages that will be made available on Crunchyroll: English

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Special Episode (Seven Arcs)

Nasa Yuzaki falls in love at first sight after an encounter with the mysterious Tsukasa. When Nasa earnestly confesses his feelings, she replies, "I'll date you, but only if we're married." Nasa and Tsukasa's cute and precious newlywed life of love is about to begin!

NEW ANIME SHORTS COMING TO CRUNCHYROLL SUMMER 2022

JULY 2

Musasi-no (A-Real)

Summer vacation. Urawa Third High School Railroad Club's Usagi, Tokiwa, Minami, Midori, Sakura, and the Student Organization Saiko, Kojika, and Misono enjoyed the summer at the citizen's pool. It was a fun day, but at the end, Saiko said, "Because the railway department will be abolished." And what are the conditions for avoiding the abolition? What will happen to the railway department? !!

SIMULCASTS CONTINUING FROM THE SPRING 2022 ANIME SEASON

One Piece (Toei Animation)

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS (Pierrot / TV TOKYO)

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (Toei Animation

Case Closed (Detective Conan) (TMS Entertainment)

Digimon Ghost Game (Toei Animation)

Kingdom Season 4 (Toei Animation)

Aoashi (Production I.G)

A Couple of Cuckoos (Shin-Ei Animation)

Delicious Party Pretty Cure (Toei Animation)

Shadowverse Flame (Zexcs)

Love All Play (Nippon Animation / OLM)