Crystal Lake Has "Rivers of Blood"; Cardellini "Brilliant": Showrunner

Crystal Lake Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane dropped insights into the "Friday the 13th" prequel series and had high praise for Linda Cardellini.

Article Summary Crystal Lake showrunner Brad Caleb Kane previews a 'Friday the 13th' prequel with psychological thriller vibes

Linda Cardellini stars as Pamela Voorhees, with Kane calling her performance "inconceivably brilliant"

The series promises inventive kill sequences and "rivers of blood," all grounded in deep character development

The show explores 1970s paranoia, mistrust of institutions, and cultural shifts that shaped the original film

After It: Welcome to Derry, we're pretty much showing up to anything that Brad Caleb Kane is putting his name on. The co-showrunner of the hit HBO series has a chance to further cement himself as a horror powerhouse when he flies solo as the showrunner for A24 and Peacock's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks)-starring in Crystal Lake. Speaking with EW, Kane has some interesting insights and teases to share about the upcoming "Friday the 13th" prequel series. "In many ways, it's a psychological thriller. It's a paranoid '70s thriller," Kane shared about the tone and vibe of the series. "It has all of the DNA of a slasher without quite being a slasher. There are rivers of blood in the show. There are very, I think, ingenious kill sequences and deaths and murders, but it's all done in service of character and theme and place and time."

"I tried to think about Crystal Lake and a Friday the 13th prequel as, 'What era did the first movie come out of?' the showrunner continued. "It came out of the paranoid '70s thriller era. It came out of the mistrust-of-institutions era. It came out of the women's lib era, the National Organization for Women era, this consciousness-raising awakening era in America. I wanted to go and play with all of those themes." As for Cardellini's portrayal of the infamous Pamela Vorhees, Kane makes it clear: folks are going to be impressed. "She's gonna shock and surprise a lot of people. I think she's gonna get a lot of attention for this role," Kane shared. "She's inconceivably brilliant in it. I can't really say any more."

Cardellini is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry. Here's a look back at Kane's post from June, announcing that production on the prequel series was officially underway:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce Crystal Lake in addition to being the series' creator, showrunner, and writer. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

