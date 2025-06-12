Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake Showrunner Kane Teases Friday the 13th Announcement

Peacock and A24's Crystal Lake Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane teased that an announcement is coming on (you guessed it) Friday, June 13th.

On one hand, it's not surprising that Brad Caleb Kane would have an announcement to make on June 13th, aka Friday the 13th. Being the showrunner for Peacock and A24's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks) and William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning)-starring Crystal Lake, it just makes sense. On the other hand, that does nothing to diminish how excited we are to hear what Kane has to share tomorrow. In case you haven't checked it out yet, Kane posted a so-not-subtle message that some serious intel will be dropping this Friday. More casting news? Maybe the signal that filming is getting underway? Could would get an early tour of the sets? Maybe we get to hear from Cardellini and Catlett? Stay tuned!

Here's a look at what Kane had to share this evening, followed by some previous updates from Kane:

Here's a look back at Kane's post showing off "Crazy Ralph" Neely's (Walt Gorney) preferred mode of transportation, dropping the ten-ton hint that some familiar faces would be showing up (followed by a look back at Kane's previous updates):

"Building a mystery," read the caption to Kane's post from last month, with an image showing that set-building was underway, which included a circle drawn around the words "PAM LIVING RM" (think we know whose living room that one's gonna be):

"Crystal Lake Production offices are live. It's all happening. MACHETES FOR EVERYONE!" read Kane's post from April, with an image that included a partial look at the script cover for an episode of Crystal Lake:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce the series in addition to being the creator, showrunner, and writer. The series, which stems from production banner A24, also sees Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serving as executive producers.

