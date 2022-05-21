CSI: Vegas Season 2 Star Marg Helgenberger Confirms Filming Start

For fans of CBS CSI: Vegas, it's been a whirlwind of casting comings and goings since the series was renewed for a second season back in December 2021. First, they had to bid farewell to William Petersen's Gil Grissom, Jorja Fox's Sara Sidle, and Mel Rodriguez's Hugo Ramirez (though Petersen remains an executive producer), with the trio not returning. Then in February, they got to welcome back Marg Helgenberger (All Rise), who reportedly signed a one-year deal to return as Catherine Willows. Helgenberger played the role for the first 12 seasons of the flagship series (returning during its final season to celebrate the 300th episode milestone). With her NBC pilot Getaway not moving forward and her CBS drama All Rise moving to OWN creating scheduling issues, Helgenberger will recur on All Rise (thus freeing her to join CSI: Vegas full-time). Three months later, Helgenberger is sharing some good news with fans. With a caption that reads "and so it begins…", Helgenberger posted an image of the door to her trailer with the sign "CSI: Vegas" and "'Catherine'", meaning that filming is officially underway,

Here's a look at Helgenberger's tweet marking her official start on the series:

And here's a look back at the official casting announcement via Twitter from February:

I have something to tell you. Catherine Willows will be joining us for Season Two of #CSIVegas. pic.twitter.com/Sx6cUReFFP — CSI: Vegas (@CSICBS) February 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"Hey, all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas. For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together. Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show," Fox wrote in a tweet thread from the end of last month confirming that she would not be returning for a second season and explaining her reason for not returning:

Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. (1) — Le Fox (@JorjaFoxofficia) January 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"The incredibly talented 'CSI: Vegas' creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the 'CSI' fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise," said Amy Reisenbach, EVP Current Programs at CBS, back in December 2021 when news of a second season was first announced. Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the executive producers for CSI: Vegas include Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, and Cindy Chvatal.