Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Subnautica 2, Unknown Worlds

Subnautica 2 Shares Developer Update Roadmap Video

Subnautica 2 has been doing very well in Early Access, to the point where the developers already have an update on the incoming content

Article Summary Unknown Worlds shared a new Subnautica 2 developer update video outlining the Early Access roadmap and next content plans.

Lead Designer Anthony Gallegos details quick fixes, gameplay improvements, and roadmap changes shaped by player feedback.

Upcoming Subnautica 2 updates will refine basic functions, expand Biomods, and add passive slot options for builds.

Subnautica 2 continues building its co-op survival adventure with new tools, biomes, creatures, and deeper progression.

Unknown Worlds released a new developer video for Subnautica 2 this week, providing an update to the content roadmap based on player feedback. The video features Lead Designer Anthony Gallegos, who goes over some of the quick updates to the Early Access version that are coming, as well as multiple new additions that will be coming over the next several months based on player feedback. Most of which addresses situations and issues that players have run into with basic game functions, but more improvements will be coming to the Biomods system, as well as expanding passive slots and introducing new options designed to diversify early-gameplay options. Enjoy the video above!

Subnautica 2 Has More Content Coming Shortly

Subnautica 2 is an underwater survival adventure game set on an all-new alien ocean world. Play alone or with friends as you explore alluring biomes and discover fascinating creatures. Craft vehicles, tools, and bases to survive this mysterious alien world. A new world awaits alongside an all-new story. You are a pioneer traveling to a distant world, but something is amiss. The ship's AI insists you carry on the mission. This world is too dangerous for humans to survive… Unless you change what it means to be human. What creatures, intelligent or otherwise, await your arrival?

Explore With Friends: Play alone or with up to three friends in online multiplayer co-op. Whether exploring mysterious ruins, building custom bases, or adventuring deeper into the world… The challenge of this planet will test your ingenuity and ability to adapt in unexpected and curious ways.

Play alone or with up to three friends in online multiplayer co-op. Whether exploring mysterious ruins, building custom bases, or adventuring deeper into the world… The challenge of this planet will test your ingenuity and ability to adapt in unexpected and curious ways. Craft Submersibles, Tools, and Bases: Survival depends on utilizing the right tools. Alongside basic items such as your Scanner and Flashlight, you'll find recipes for more advanced tools, equipment, and submersibles. Bases are more customizable with an overhauled building system. New tools allow for greater adaptation to the world.

Survival depends on utilizing the right tools. Alongside basic items such as your Scanner and Flashlight, you'll find recipes for more advanced tools, equipment, and submersibles. Bases are more customizable with an overhauled building system. New tools allow for greater adaptation to the world. Uncover Diverse New Biomes: From towering underwater cliffs to lush coral fields, this aquatic alien world is brimming with vibrant and breathtaking biomes, each teeming with diverse ecosystems and unique creatures. But something isn't right. The world is out of balance. What happened here? What happened to you? And more importantly, where are you?

From towering underwater cliffs to lush coral fields, this aquatic alien world is brimming with vibrant and breathtaking biomes, each teeming with diverse ecosystems and unique creatures. But something isn't right. The world is out of balance. What happened here? What happened to you? And more importantly, where are you? Study Mysterious Lifeforms: Uncover a rich world full of mysterious lifeforms, from the smallest fish to the largest Leviathans. Scan creatures to learn more about them and take samples for study. As you learn more about this world, evolve your genetics to adapt your body for survival.

Uncover a rich world full of mysterious lifeforms, from the smallest fish to the largest Leviathans. Scan creatures to learn more about them and take samples for study. As you learn more about this world, evolve your genetics to adapt your body for survival. Survive Terrifying Depths: This world is vast and deep. Venture beyond the safety of shallow waters, descending into a dark unknown. Wonder and danger lurks around every corner. To survive this planet, you'll need to push beyond your boundaries and unlock the secrets of this strange world.

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