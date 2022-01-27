CSI: Vegas Star Mel Rodriguez Not Returning for CBS Series' Season 2

CSI: Vegas fans get to adjust their casting scorecards one more time, with reports earlier today that William Petersen's Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox's Sara Sidle aren't the only ones not returning for the show's previously-announced second season. Mel Rodriguez aka Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez will not be returning as a series regular (though it's still not clear if that will open the door for guest appearances down the road) according to sources though CBS has declined to comment at the time of this writing.

"Hey, all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas. For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together. Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show," Fox wrote in a tweet thread earlier this week confirming that she would not be returning for a second season:

"The incredibly talented 'CSI: Vegas' creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the 'CSI' fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise," said Amy Reisenbach, EVP Current Programs at CBS, back in December 2021 when news of a second season was first announced. Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the executive producers for CSI: Vegas include Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, and Cindy Chvatal.