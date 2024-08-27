Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cbs, Cupertino

Cupertino: Robert & Michelle King Legal Drama Tackles Silicon Valley

Robert King and Michelle King are developing a new CBS legal drama, tentatively titled Cupertino and set in California's Silicon Valley.

After the success of The Good Wife and Evil, Robert King and Michelle King have announced a new next legal drama for CBS, tentatively titled Cupertino. Named after the city in California's Silicon Valley known as the headquarters of Apple, the project is described as a "David vs. Goliath legal show set in Silicon Valley." According to Deadline Hollywood, the husband-and-wife creative duo are writing the script for the series and joining Liz Glotzer to act as executive producers for King Size Productions with CBS Studios producing the series.

Cupertino: Robert & Michelle King's Past Legal Drama Successes

The Kings created The Good Wife in 2009, which lasted for seven seasons, ending in 2016 on CBS which starred Juliana Margulies, Josh Charles, Matt Czuchry, Christine Baranski, Archie Panjabi, Alan Cumming, Makenzie Vega, and Chris Noth. The legal drama won five Emmys and spawned a successful franchise starting with the Paramount+ spinoff The Good Fight with the duo co-creating with Phil Alden Robinson with Baranski reprising her role as Diane Lockhart, and joining her was Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Audra McDonald, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo, and Rose Leslie. Premiering in 2017, the series ran for six seasons and ended in 2022, garnering two Emmy nominations.

The latest spinoff is Elsbeth, starring Carrie Preston, reprising her role as Elsbeth Tascioni from both shows, which premiered in 2024 for CBS and renewed for a second season. The series also stars Carra Patterson, Wendell Pierce, Fredric Lehne, and Danny McCarthy. Also lined up for the Kings is their latest thriller drama, Happy Face, for Paramount+, starring Annaleigh Ashford and Dennis Quaid. The two were also responsible for the short-lived 2016 political satire/sci-fi series BrainDead for CBS that starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Danny Pino, Aaron Tveit, Tony Shalhoub, and Nikki M. James. While The Kings are mulling over the future for Evil after its finale on Paramount+, perhaps they could develop a continuation or spinoff within the Paramount family or elsewhere?

