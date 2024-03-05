Curb Your Enthusiasm Pays Tribute to Actor/Comedian Richard Lewis

Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: Cheryl Hines, Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO, Jeff Garlin, larry david, Richard Lewis

HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm paid tribute to cast member, actor/comedian Richard Lewis during Sunday's episode Sunday, "Fish Stuck."

HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm paid tribute to one of the longest-tenured recurring cast members Richard Lewis, who passed at the age of 76 on February 27th. The HBO series, currently in its 12th and final season, presented the actor and comedian with a title card that read, "IN MEMORY OF RICHARD LEWIS 1947-2024" before the March 3rd episode "Fish Stuck," the fifth of the season. Lewis appeared in 42 of the 115 episodes, with his debut in the premiere episode, "The Pants Tent," in 2000. The series has a unique history with its six-year gap between its eighth (2011) and ninth seasons (2017). The 10th and 11th seasons were released in consecutive years in 2020 and 2021 before HBO renewed for season 12 in 2022 before its premiere in 2024.

The story of Lewis and star Larry David, playing fictional versions of themselves, created a running gag of what Lewis decides to bequeath David in his will, starting with the February 18th episode "Vertical Drop, Horizontal Tug" and continues in "Fish Stuck," written by David, Jeff Schaffer and Carol Leifer. While the story is a bit morbid, Lewis has been struggling with Parkinson's disease since his announcement in April 2023 before his passing. "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital, and for most of my life, he's been like a brother to me," David shared on the Curb Your Enthusiasm social media page. "He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today, he made me sob, and for that, I'll never forgive him."

"We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit, and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter," HBO wrote. Curb cast members Jeff Garlin and Cheryl Hines also shared tributes to Lewis. Curb Your Enthusiasm airs on Sundays on HBO.

He would take time to tell the people he loved what they meant to him. In between takes on Curb, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me.

To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift.

I love you Richard. You will be missed. #RichardLewis pic.twitter.com/7zJzKVPSfH — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) February 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans… pic.twitter.com/tNaQEqzhF1 — HBO (@HBO) February 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

