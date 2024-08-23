Posted in: HBO, Max, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Curb Your Enthusiasm, kamala harris, opinion, RFK Jr, trump

Curb Your Enthusiasm's Cheryl Hines Endorses RFK Jr. Endorsing Trump

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. suspended his run and backed Trump - with RFK Jr. getting support from his wife Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

While Vice-President Kamala Harris, Gov. Tim Walz, and the Democrats look to keep the momentum going from a week-long convention that proved that the party knows how to party and throw some punches. But on Friday, ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon saw his and Sen. JD Vance's support among dead bear cubs and brain worms boosted after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he was calling off his efforts at The White House and throwing his support behind the dude who had some interesting things to say about RFK Jr. back in March.

"RFK Jr. is the most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far. He's a big fan of the Green New Scam, and other economy killing disasters. I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America. His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, is even more 'Liberal' than him if that's possible," was what Trump had to share on his social media earlier this year. Heading into today, there were rumblings that Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Flight Attendant) – RFK Jr's wife – wasn't too thrilled with the move. Well, based on the statement released around the time of the endorsement, it sounds like she got over it.

"The decision has been made to suspend my husband's, Robert Kennedy Jr.'s campaign, and I'd like to extend a sincere, deeply heartfelt thank you to every person who has worked so tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign. They have accomplished feats that were said to be impossible. They have gathered over a million signatures, more than any candidate in history, and have achieved ballot access across the country despite the roadblocks and lawsuits that have been brought against them for the sole purpose of keeping Bobby off of the ballots so no one would even have the opportunity to vote for him," Hines offered.

The actress continued, "I deeply respect the decision Bobby made to run on the principle of unity. Over the last year and a half, I have met some extraordinary people from all parties — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. It's been my experience that the vast majority of all parties are truly good people who want the best for our country and for each other. It has been an eye-opening, transformative, and endearing journey." Here's a look at how members of the Kennedy family took the news:

I am sharing a personal statement that my family and I have made in response to my brother's announcement. pic.twitter.com/j7vTTabNYZ — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) August 23, 2024 Show Full Tweet

