Cursed Star Katherine Langford Goes BTS of Red Lake Fight Scene

Writer/artist Frank Miller (The Dark Knight Returns) and writer/producer Tom Wheeler's (Puss In Boots) Cursed is having a pretty powerful run on the streaming service so far. Powered by the strength and determination of Nimue (13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford) as she began her journey towards becoming the powerful Lady of the Lake, the series had a number of defining moments for our teen heroine with the mysterious sword. In the following video featurette, Langford takes viewers behind the scenes of the fight at Red Lake to learn firsthand all of the work that went into making sure the scene lived up to the lake's "red" reputation:

Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible. Jon East (Killing Eve), Zetna Fuentes (One Life to Live), and Daniel Netthiem (The Hunter) are dividing directorial duties, with Fuentes executive producing the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, and Wheeler serving as writer and showrunner. Miller and Wheeler will executive produce, with Alex Boden (Sense8) producing and Silenn Thomas serving as co-executive producer. Here's the official trailer for Cursed, premiering on Netflix this Friday, July 17th:

From Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler, Cursed is a reimagining of the Arthurian legend told from the perspective of Nimue (Katherine Langford). Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur (Devon Terrell) on a mission to save her people.

Netflix's Cursed also stars Devon Terrell (Barry) as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgård (Westworld, Vikings) as Merlin, Peter Mullan (Ozark) as Father Carden, Lily Newmark (Temple, Sex Education) as Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin (The State, Our Girl) as Igraine, Daniel Sharman (Fear the Walking Dead, Medici) as Weeping Monk, Sebastian Armesto (Poldark, Broadchurch) as King Uther Pendragon, Emily Coates (Flack) as Sister Iris, Billy Jenkins (The Crown, Holmes & Watson, Humans) as Squirrel, Bella Dayne (Humans, Troy: Fall of a City), and more.