Cyberpunk: Edgerunners: Netflix, Studio Trigger Release Anime Trailer

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) and featuring an original score composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill), Netflix, CD PROJEKT RED (Cyberpunk 2077) & Studio Trigger's (Little Witch Academia, Kill La Kill) 10-episode Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set to hit screens this fall. The anime focuses on a street kid trying to survive in a technology- and body-modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk. After releasing some pretty impressive previews for the anime, viewers are getting their best look yet at what they're in for with the release of the official trailer. But first, check out the following ensemble key art for the series that was also released more mainstream.

With this September as the window for the anime's release, here's a look at the official trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger Version):

With the anime set to hit Netflix screens this fall with the musical stylings of Franz Ferdinand's "This Fire," here's a look at the opening credits to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

And here's a look back at the official teaser as well as the previously-released preview clip for Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

The show is created by renowned game development studio CD PROJEKT RED, with the Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt creative teams involved in the project. Bringing the world to life in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is the acclaimed Japanese-based animation company Studio Trigger, with Imaishi directing the show. Yoshinari is assigned as chief character designer as well as executive animation director. Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions 'The Elder') and Yoshiki Usa ("Gridman Universe" series) are in charge of writing the screenplay based on the story provided by CD PROJEKT RED. Akira Yamaoka ("Silent Hill" series) is composing the score for the series.

