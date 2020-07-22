Dallas and Robo: John Cena, Kat Dennings Series Joins SYFY's TZGZ

As YouTube continues finding new homes for its scripted series (looking forward to seeing Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai on Netflix for its third season), SYFY announced on Wednesday that John Cena (The Suicide Squad) and Kat Dennings' (Dollface) Dallas and Robo will be joining the network's TZGZ late-night adult animation block. The eight-episode, half-hour series is set to premiere on Saturday, August 8, at midnight-ish ET/PT. Produced by ShadowMachine (Final Space, BoJack Horseman) and YouTube Originals, Dallas and Robo is executive produced by Cena, series creator Mike Roberts, and showrunners Matt Mariska and Andy Sipes. ShadowMachine's Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico will also serve as executive producers.

DALLAS AND ROBO is a space-trucking comedy following the mis-adventures of foul-mouthed ex-stock car racer Dallas (Dennings) and her ass-kickin' artificially intelligent good buddy, Robo (Cena). Together, they navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging.

Here's a look at Cena's tweet announcing the news, where he also makes a pretty bold prediction that should flick the ears of Star Wars fans everywhere (Han and Chewy set a pretty high bar, and let's not forget about Spaceballs' duo of Bill Pullman's Lone Starr and John Candy's Barf):

People of earth! #DallasAndRobo is hitting #TZGZ, @SYFY's animated side, Saturday 8/8 at midnight-ish. Check out @tzgz_syfy to see the greatest space trucker tandem since Han and Chewy! pic.twitter.com/Dr54PeA2Ln — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 22, 2020

As the immediate future of live-action, scripted programming remains under a COVID-19 cloud of doubt, more and more networks and streaming services have been ordering more adult animated projects to series. Dallas & Robo are part of a growing slate at TZGZ as SYFY continues growing the weekly late-night animation block. Previously, Devil May Care, starring Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) and Asif Ali (BoJack Horseman) and three pilots were given greenlights by the NBCUniversal-owned network.