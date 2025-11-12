Posted in: NFL, Opinion, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, opinion, super bowl

Dallas Cowboys Co-Owner: "Awesome" Having Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX

Dallas Cowboys EVP/CBO and "America's Team" co-owner Charlotte Jones on why it's "amazing" having Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime show.

If Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show works for "America's Team," then what are Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, Mike Johnson, and the other Trumpers whining about? Since the news hit, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Roc Nation head Jay-Z have come out in support of the decision (with Jay-Z even questioning the legitimacy of the "backlash"). You can now add Dallas Cowboys co-owner, executive vice president, and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones to the list of those who believe Bad Bunny is an "awesome" performer for the global sports event.

"I think our Latina fan base is amazing. And I think when you think about the Super Bowl, you want the No. 1 performer in the world to be there," Jones shared during an interview on The Katie Miller Podcast. "We're on a global stage and we can't ever forget that. Our game goes out to everybody around the world and to get the premier entertainer to want to be a part of our game, I think is amazing. We have a mixed culture. Our whole society is based on immigrants that came here and founded our country. I think we can celebrate that. I think the show's going to be amazing."

When Miller attempted to interject with the issues that some have with Bad Bunny's previous comments (though noticably not mentioning comments made by Trump folks like Noem, Johnson, or Stephen Miller), Jones shifted the focus back to the big day and how everyone's focus will be on the game – and not politics – despite what's been said by folks on either side. "I don't think our game's about politics," Jones continued. "I don't think people tune in to look at politics. We do everything we can to avoid politics. I think in that moment people will be watching the game, they'll be celebrating music and nobody will be thinking about what comments on the left side, what comments on the right side. This is about bringing people together."

After sharing that he was very happy performing during the big game, Bad Bunny noted during his monologue as host of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiere that everyone was happy about it—including FOX "News." From there, we got a badly edited video of FOX "News" anchors saying that they're thrilled and that Bad Bunny should be president. "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," Bad Bunny shared in Spanish following the clip. "It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it." Bad Bunny ended his monologue by joking that anyone who didn't understand what he just said should take the next four months to learn.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement when the news was first announced. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL." Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

It is worth noting that notable performers such as Shania Twain, The Weeknd, Shakira, U2, Enrique Iglesias, Phil Collins, Paul McCartney, Sting, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, and Rihanna have all performed during the Super Bowl halftime show.

