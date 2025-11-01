Posted in: NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, super bowl

Jay-Z Not Buying Into Bad Bunny/Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Hate

Jay-Z isn't buying into the hate Bad Bunny has been getting since being announced as the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show headliner.

As most of you have heard by now, Bad Bunny will be headlining the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show next year, a decision that hasn't proven popular with Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, Mike Johnson, and a whole lot of other Trumpers. Last month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear that the global sensation wasn't going anywhere. "It's carefully thought through. I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism. It's pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching… We're confident it's going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he's on, and I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment," Goodell shared. "He's [Bad Bunny] one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That's what we try to achieve. It's an important stage for us. It's an important element to the entertainment value."

Earlier this week, award-winning rapper and Roc Nation head Jay-Z offered a brief response to all of the controversy – and he's not buying it. During a signing in New York that Rolling Stone and TMZ reported, Jay-Z was asked about Bad Bunny. Though hesitant at first, Jay-Z offered, "They love him. Don't let them fool you," when asked, "Why are people hating on him?" It is worth noting that notable performers such as Shania Twain, The Weeknd, Shakira, U2, Enrique Iglesias, Phil Collins, Paul McCartney, Sting, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, and Rihanna have all performed during the Super Bowl halftime show.

After sharing that he was very happy performing during the big game, Bad Bunny noted during his monologue last month as host of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiere that everyone was happy about it—including FOX "News." From there, we got a badly edited video of FOX "News" anchors saying that they're thrilled and that Bad Bunny should be president. "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," Bad Bunny shared in Spanish following the clip. "It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it." Bad Bunny ended his monologue by joking that anyone who didn't understand what he just said should take the next four months to learn.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement when the news was first announced. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL." Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

