Dancing with the Stars Moving from ABC to Disney+ Beginning This Fall

After 30 seasons, viewers of ABC's mega-successful live dance competition series Dancing with the Stars will have to pay for their celebrity dancing fix. With the series renewed for Seasons 31 and 32, this fall will find DWTS moving to Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada in what is believed to be the first live-streaming reality show in the U.S. (with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively). In a notice sent to affiliate stations earlier today, ABC noted the move as well as how the network's Monday Night Football broadcast will expand to compensate. "After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, 'Dancing with the Stars' will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several 'Monday Night Football' games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming," wrote the network (with ESPN's MNF contract allowing ABC to exclusively air an additional MNF game as it expands to three in 2023). The move comes as more and more media companies are looking to fortify their respective streaming services, with live sports & entertainment being the current programming battlefield. Is this yet another bad sign for the future of the broadcasters as we know it? Well, let's just say it's not a good sign…

"'Dancing with the Stars' has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for 'Dancing with the Stars' while continuing to expand our demographic reach." Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, added, "'Dancing with the Stars' has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers. As we're significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We're so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team."