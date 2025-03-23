Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the americas

The Americas Episode 7 Examines "The Andes": Here's Our Viewing Guide

Narrated by Tom Hanks, NBC's The Americas continues tonight with a new episode! Here's your preview/viewing guide for Ep. 6: "The Andes."

Welcome back to our weekly preview of NBC's The Americas! Narrated by Tom Hanks and with music by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, the docuseries highlights the world's great supercontinent. Continuing this weekend with its seventh chapter, the stunning 10-part event series showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.

Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. NBC's The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. With the seventh episode hitting tonight, check out our preview guide for "The Andes," including an overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks. In addition, Hanks discusses his research into last week's episode – and even some beautiful nature looks and sounds to help calm your nerves (seriously, it's waiting for you above).

The Americas: A Look at Episode 7: "The Andes"

The Americas Season 1 Episode 7: "The Andes" – Earth's longest mountain range; baby bears make treacherous descents, rare hummingbirds compete for mates, frogs freeze and revive, and lizards battle for territory — all in a land of extremes, from glaciers to deserts. Here's a look at a sneak peek and the image gallery for tonight's chapter, followed by Hanks offering some insights into last week's episode, S01E06: "The Gulf Coast":

NBC's The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!