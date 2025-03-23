The Americas Episode 7 Examines "The Andes": Here's Our Viewing Guide

Welcome back to our weekly preview of NBC's The Americas! Narrated by Tom Hanks and with music by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, the docuseries highlights the world's great supercontinent. Continuing this weekend with its seventh chapter, the stunning 10-part event series showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.
Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. NBC's The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. With the seventh episode hitting tonight, check out our preview guide for "The Andes," including an overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks. In addition, Hanks discusses his research into last week's episode – and even some beautiful nature looks and sounds to help calm your nerves (seriously, it's waiting for you above).
The Americas: A Look at Episode 7: "The Andes"
The Americas Season 1 Episode 7: "The Andes" – Earth's longest mountain range; baby bears make treacherous descents, rare hummingbirds compete for mates, frogs freeze and revive, and lizards battle for territory — all in a land of extremes, from glaciers to deserts. Here's a look at a sneak peek and the image gallery for tonight's chapter, followed by Hanks offering some insights into last week's episode, S01E06: "The Gulf Coast":
Episode 107 — Pictured: Pata deguanaco (Cistanthe laxiflora) and other flowers in a rare 'desert bloom' high on the Andean plateau. These events happen just once or twice a decade. Atacama desert, Chile. — (Photo by: Romina Triviño / BBC Studios)
Episode 107 — Pictured: A Marbled Four eyed frog (Pleurodema marmoratum ), just below the Quelccaya Ice cap, Peru. — (Photo by: Anton Sorokin / BBC Studios)
Episode 107 — Pictured: A male Marvellous Spatuletail hummingbird (Loddigesia mirabilis) shows off his remarkable tail feathers, used in mating displays to attract females. Pomacochas, Peru. — (Photo by: Murray Cooper / Minden / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 107 — Pictured: Torrent duck male with his chicks (Merganella armata) Torres del Paine National Park, Chile. — (Photo by: Hermann Brehm / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 107 — Pictured: James's flamingos (Phoenicoparrus jamesi ), arriving at their summer gathering in the Andean salt lakes. Parque Nacional Los Flamingos, Laguna Colorada, Bolivia. — (Photo by: Irene Mendez Cruz / BBC Studios)
Episode 107 — Pictured: A salt flat lizard (Liolaemus fabiani) surveys his territory. Parque Nacional Los Flamingos, Laguna Puilar, San Pedro de Atacama, Chile. — (Photo by: Irene Mendez Cruz / BBC Studios)
Episode 107 — Pictured: James' flamingo (Phoenicoparrus jamesi) on Laguna Colorada, Eduardo Avaroa Andean Fauna National Reserve, Bolivia. — (Photo by: David Noton / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 107 — Pictured: Andean bear / Spectacled bear (Tremarctos ornatus) looking down from a branch in the cloudforest, Maquipucuna, Pichincha, Ecuador. — (Photo by: Lucas Bustamante / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
Episode 107 — Pictured: Running the length of South America, the Andes mountain range is one of the longest in the world and reaches altitudes of up to almost 7000 meters. — (Photo by: Kendra Ivelic Astorga / BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: An Andean or Spectacled bear (Tremarctos ornatus) sleeping on the branch of a Higueron tree (Ficus cuartesana), Ecuador Mirador del Oso, Pimampiro, Imbabura, Ecuador. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: An Andean bear / Spectacled bear (Tremarctos ornatus) mom leads her cubs on their first descent from the birthing nest. Mirador del Oso, Pimampiro, Imbabura, Ecuador. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: An Andean or Spectacled bear (Tremarctos ornatus) mom and her cubs survey the route down the steep cliffsides in their Andean home, Mirador del Oso, Pimampiro, Imbabura, Ecuador. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: An Andean bear or Spectacled bear (Tremarctos ornatus) sleeping in the branchs of the Higueron tree (Ficus cuartesana), Ecuador Mirador del Oso, Pimampiro, Imbabura, Ecuador. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: A male marvellous spatuletail (Loddigesia mirabilis) hummingbird, Pomacochas, Peru. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: An Andean bear or Spectacled bear (Tremarctos ornatus) cub climbing in the canopy branchs of a Higueron tree (Ficus cuartesana) , Mirador del Oso, Pimampiro, Imbabura, Ecuador. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: Andean bear / Spectacled bear (Tremarctos ornatus) cub. Mirador del Oso, Pimampiro, Imbabura, Ecuador. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: A Marbled Four eyed frog (Pleurodema marmoratum), in frozen stasis. Filmed on location just below the Quelccaya Ice cap, Peru. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: Male marvellous spatuletail (Loddigesia mirabilis) hummingbirds battle over territory where they will perform their courtship display, Pomacochas, Peru. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: A Salt flat Lizard (Liolaemus fabiani) Parque Nacional Los Flamencos, Laguna Puilar, San Pedro de Atacama, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: A Salt flat Lizard (Liolaemus fabiani) leaping to catch brine flies, (Ephydra cineria) Parque Nacional Los Flamencos, Laguna Puilar, San Pedro de Atacama, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: A torrent duck chick, (Merganella armata), leaps into the super- heated rapids of its river home, Domuyo, Argentina. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: Female Torrent duck (Merganella armata) with chicks, Domuyo, Argentina. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: James's flamingos, (Phoenicoparrus jamesi), Laguna Colorada, Bolivia. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: Chliean flamingos, (Phoenicopterus chilensis), gather for courtship displays, one of three different species that are found each summer at the Laguna Colorada, Bolivia. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: Two male salt flat Lizards (Liolaemus fabiani) battle for territory and the right to mate on the salt flats of the high The Andes. Parque Nacional Los Flamencos, Laguna Puilar, San Pedro de Atacama, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: A Salt flat Lizard (Liolaemus fabiani) hunting for brine flies, (Ephydra cineria). Parque Nacional Los Flamencos, Laguna Puilar, San Pedro de Atacama, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: Salar d'Uyuni, the worlds largest salt flat, and a legacy of a prehistoric lake. At over 10,000 square kilometers, it can be seen from space. Bolivia. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: Andean or Spectacled bear (Tremarctos ornatus) sleeping in the branchs of the Higueron tree (Ficus Cuartesana), Ecuador Mirador del Oso, Pimampiro, Imbabura, Ecuador. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: Every decade or so rain slouds make it over the surrounding Andean mountain ranges, and the result is a rare desert bloom. Seeds burst to life bringing colour to the desert. Atacama desert, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: Atacama desert, one of the driest places on Earth has been used as a location to simulate conditions for expeditions to Mars. Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: Nevados de Chillán volcano, Ñuble region, Chile. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: James's flamingos, (Phoenicoparrus jamesi), which gather each year at the Laguna Colorada, Bolivia. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: James's flamingos, (Phoenicoparrus jamesi), gathered for feeding and mating displays at the Laguna Colorada, Bolivia. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Andes" Episode 107 — Pictured: The extraordinary colours of Laguna Colorada, The Red lake, Bolivia. Said to be the blood of the Gods, the red colour comes from the algae and minerals in its shallow waters. Bolivia. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
NBC's The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.