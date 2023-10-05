Posted in: Preview, TBS, Trailer, TV | Tagged: John Cena, nicole byer, preview, TBS, teaser, trailer, wipeout

Wipeout S02: John Cena, Nicole Byer & Those Big Red Balls Are Back!

John Cena, Nicole Byer, Camille Kostek, and those really big red balls are coming back to TBS on November 7th for a new season of Wipeout.

Next month, hosts John Cena (Peacemaker) & Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), field host Camille Kostek (Free Guy), and some very large balls will be heading back to TBS screens for the second season of Wipeout. With the season-opener set for Tuesday, November 7th (9 p.m. ET/PT), viewers can expect courses that are bigger and wetter than ever – with "a special appearance from someone 'Wipeout' fans will be sure to recognize" being teased in the official overview. If you're new to the series, Wipeout features a gaggle of fresh meat/contestants each episode – braving through water, slime, mud, and… yes… The Big Red Balls… for the chance to win a $25,000 grand prize. Of course, they will face off against the game's three main courses: The Qualifier, The Gauntlet, and The Wipeout Zone.

But the second season will also include some new challenges along the way – including the "Ding Dong Damage" trap door, the "Face Time with Nicole" heavy hammer, and the "Backboned" moving bridge. As the rollercoaster of competitive emotions runs wild, Byer and Cena will be on hand to continue to offer some great commentary (they have an excellent chemistry together) until one final team claims the top prize.

TBS' Nicole Byer & John Cena-hosted Wipeout is produced for the cable network by Endemol Shine North America – with the new season set to kick off on Tuesday, November 7th.

TBS, a Warner Bros. Discovery brand, is a top-rated destination for television among young adults and known for escapist, good-time entertainment featuring smart, imaginative characters with heart and comedic edge. From unscripted and scripted comedy series to game shows, and animated programming, TBS' Originals slate is comprised of some of the most popular shows on cable — "AEW: Dynamite," "AEW: All Access," "American Dad!," "Miracle Workers," "Wipeout," "Friday Night Vibes," and "The Cube" along with upcoming series, "I Survived Bear Grylls" and "Stupid Pet Tricks". TBS' lineup also includes comedy hits like "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory," classic sitcom favorites such as "Friends," blockbuster movies, and live event coverage of Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship and "ELEAGUE," Warner Bros. Discovery's eSports gaming competition.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!