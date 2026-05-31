Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: game of thrones

Game of Thrones: Jon Snow Killing Daenerys Was "Kinda Rude": Clarke

Emilia Clarke (Criminal, Ponies) was not a fan of Daenerys Targaryen's fate in Game of Thrones, giving Jon Snow a piece of her mind.

Article Summary Emilia Clarke says Jon Snow killing Daenerys in the Game of Thrones finale still feels “kinda rude” years later.

In a Variety interview, Clarke jokes that Daenerys gave Jon everything, including burning cities to break the wheel.

The piece revisits Daenerys Targaryen’s arc from breaker of chains to tragic villain in Game of Thrones season 8.

Clarke reflects on the divisive Game of Thrones ending as HBO expands George R. R. Martin’s world with prequels.

It's hard to believe it's been seven years since the Game of Thrones finale, but for Emilia Clarke, who played revolutionary protagonist-turned-tragic villain, Daenerys Targaryen, the betrayal from lover/nephew Jon Snow (Kit Harington) still runs "deep." Then again, the actress developed a bit of a sense of humor about the maligned finale with the condensed eighth and final season that saw her take a sinister turn, some would say justifiably, seeing her closest loved ones die before finally taking the Iron Throne. By sacking King's Landing and committing genocide with her dragon, dumping all her rage on Cersei (Lena Headey) for executing her best friend and translator, Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). For Jon and most, genocide is a tad too far. The Criminal and Ponies star spoke with Variety, who asked her if she remembers the lines from her most famous roles.

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Delivers the Mic Drop on "Rude" Ingrate, Jon Snow

"Outside the controversy surrounding her action, him killing me really bummed me out," Clarke said of Jon Snow's regicide of Dany after he plunged his dagger in her. "Kinda rude! I gave that man everything. I burned cities to the ground for him, for us, so we can do this [shows card], break the wheel…I'm over it, clearly. I'm so over it. It's unreal [Throws cards down] Livid!" Throughout all eight seasons, Dany sought to "break the wheel" of the tyranny of her predecessors, who ruled with cruelty, slavery, and abuse. She became hardened after an arranged marriage to Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) and learning the ways of the patriarchal and misogynistic Dothraki, eventually earning her way to rule them, and changing their ways.

As Dany made her way throughout Essos, she liberated other areas of slavery, becoming "the breaker of chains" as her resources expanded from the riches of Qarth to recruiting the fierce slave army of the Unsullied. She would expand her ambitions and army to Westeros, where she encountered her final obstacles, aligning herself with the forces of the North led by Snow to battle the Undead before turning her sights south against the Lannister rule. Currently, the George R. R. Martin franchise has no sequel to follow up Game of Thrones with prequels House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms as active shows on HBO, but several projects are in development. For more on Clarke's career, you can check out the full interview.

#EmiliaClarke jokes that Jon Snow killing Daenerys in the #GameOfThrones finale still stings seven years later: "Outside of the controversy around her actions, him killing me really bummed me out. Kinda rude!" Watch the full video: https://t.co/Ih4zhDl1U6 pic.twitter.com/kQ877HAaje — Variety (@Variety) May 29, 2026

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