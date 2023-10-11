Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, streaming, TV | Tagged: born again, daredevil, disney plus, Kingpin, Marvel Studios, mcu, punisher

Daredevil: Born Again Gets Major Reboot: Writers, Directors Released

Marvel Studios has reportedly ordered a major creative reboot for Daredevil: Born Again, with the head writers and directors released.

It looks like Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) & Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/Punisher)-starring Daredevil: Born Again is getting… well, "born again." Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Kevin Feige and other studio executives have made the decision to institute a major creative reboot to the streaming series. With less than half of the season's 18-episode order having been shot, head writers Chris Ord & Matt Corman and the series' directors have been released for the remainder of the season. The news comes as the series was set to return to filming once SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP finalize a new three-year deal. "We're trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture," said Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of streaming, television and animation. "It comes down to, 'How can we tell stories in television that honor what's so great about the source material?'"

According to the THR report, Marvel Studios is hoping to "rethink the original intention of the show," noting that there appeared to be quite a bit of difference between the upcoming Disney+ series and Netflix's darker, more violent take. One example offered in the article is that Corman & Ord's "Born Again" was focusing heavily on the courtroom aspects – with sources adding that Cox' Murdock wouldn't be donning the Daredevil costume until the season's fourth episode. Corman & Ord will become executive producers on the series and some scenes/episodes will be kept – but more "serialized" aspects will be added as the series shifts its creative focus. In addition, it was also reaffirmed in the article that Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez will be hitting our screens in her solo series Echo in January 2024 – an important point for viewers to keep in mind considering the connections the series will have with "Born Again" that follow over from Hawkeye.

