Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, disney plus, ironheart, Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again Set for March 2025; Ironheart in 2025 (VIDEO)

Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again debuts in March 2025, with Dominique Thorne-starring Ironheart set for 2025.

It might've been Agatha All Along, but it wasn't "Agatha All By Herself" – not when Marvel Studios had some updates to pass along regarding the Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio & Jon Bernthal-starring Daredevil: Born Again and Dominique Thorne & Anthony Ramos-starring Ironheart. While we know that "Agatha" is set for September 18, 2024 – we also learned that "Daredevil" will hit the streaming streets in March 2025, and Ironheart will also hit screens in 2025 (though no specific date was announced).

Here's a look at Cox confirming that filming had just wrapped a few weeks ago and discussing with D-Onofrio was it was like to return and how the creative process flowed – followed by Thorne discussing what it was like suiting up for the role and working with her co-star Ramos:

Charlie Cox reveals production just wrapped a couple weeks ago on 'Daredevil: Born Again' pic.twitter.com/i3HqRaxRIE — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Charlie Cox on the preparation for coming back to the role of Daredevil for 'Daredevil: Born Again,' plus, Vincent D'Onofrio and Cox on agreeing on everything in the creative process pic.twitter.com/XBM7Wk1cLp — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Dominique Thorne on suiting up for 'Ironheart' and working with Anthony Ramos pic.twitter.com/HGKgfcE1mG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Daredevil: Born Again – What We Know So Far…

Aside from the title, Marvel Studios' Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again is starting to look less and less like how it was originally planned and a whole lot more like the Netflix series. From a casting standpoint, we have Cox, D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal's (The Walking Dead) Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, and Elden Henson's Franklin "Foggy" Nelson all aboard – and now, it appears we can officially add Ayelet Zurer's name to that list based on recent behind-the-scenes images that have hit social media. This is huge news, considering the uproar from fans when it was initially announced that Sandrine Holt would be taking on the role of Vanessa Marianna-Fisk.

Joining Cox, D'Onofrio, Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Ayelet Zurer (either confirmed or reported) are Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Sandrine Holt, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Clark Johnson, Arty Froushan, Zabryna Guevara, Wilson Bethel, Michael Gaston, Marc Geller, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Harris Yulin. Dario Scardapane (Netflix's The Punisher) serves as showrunner, and the co-directing team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Loki) are helming the remainder of the season the first season.

Previous set images/videos featured someone sporting the Punisher's skull – though not Bernthal. That added fuel to the fire that the season will include a storyline about rogue cops perverting the Punisher's cause & symbol to justify their crimes. Someone dropping a whole lot of fuel onto that theory was none other than Bernthal – who took to Instagram to post an image of the cover of One Batch, Two Batch. Yup, Lisa Castle's favorite book before going to sleep – the one that contains "One Batch, Two Batch, Penny and Dime" (which we learn in Netflix's Daredevil S02E04: "Penny and Dime"). Could we be getting a backstory revisit as a reminder of how the Punisher came to be? Here's a look at the post:

Daredevil: Echo Post-Credits Scene Gives New Meaning to "Born Again"?

Without giving away too much, the final showdown between Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and Kingpin finds Maya using the powers of her Choctaw ancestors to venture into Kingpin's mind to rid him of the pain & rage that's fueled him for so long. Okay, got that? Good… because that leads us to the mid-credits scene. Making a getaway to greener pastures on his private jet, a news report about the New York City mayoral race catches his attention. While the reporter discusses how the city is looking for someone who will fight for them, we see a look on Kingpin's face that says that he believes he could be the answer to NYC's problems. For those of you who are comics fans, you know that Fisk has already recently gone down that route post-"Secret Empire" in a storyline that saw Matt Murdock as deputy mayor and Luke Cage running for office (yeah, there was a lot going on).

But why is this situation so different? Because we don't know which Wilson Fisk wants to be mayor heading into Daredevil: Born Again. We knew what Kingpin we were dealing with pre-Echo, so it would be easy to write this off as just a mad power grab on Kingpin's part. But if all of that pain and rage is now gone, who are we dealing with now? Because "Born Again" takes on a totally different meaning if we're dealing with Fisk legitimately believing he can do right by NYC – that he can be his savior. Throw into that mix the possibility that what Maya did may not stick – maybe Fisk's pain and rage are just too great to stay gone forever. And now that we're thinking about it, having Matt Murdock not believing that Fisk has changed and continuing to target him could also be an interesting way to push Fisk back to his old, big-bad ways.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!