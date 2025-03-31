Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: bluey

Bluey: "The Sign," New Episodes Head to BBC iPlayer, CBeebies in April

New episodes of Bluey and the special extended episode "The Sign" will be making their way to CBeebies and BBC iPlayer in April.

The 28-minute special Bluey episode "The Sign" will premiere on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer on Good Friday, the 18th of April. Even more families across the UK will have the opportunity to enjoy this warm, heartfelt, and extra-long episode of Bluey over the Easter weekend."The Sign," the series' longest episode, is written by Bluey creator and writer Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio, "The Sign" is full of life-changing and relatable moments, taking fans on an emotional rollercoaster as the series often does. It has also won a Kidscreen Award in 2025 for Best One-Off, Special, or TV Movie in Preschool Programming.

Jointly commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia. The series follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

The Longest Episode of Bluey to Date Completes a Trilogy!

In the extended episode, the Heeler family home is up for sale, and Bluey's unhappy. But Bluey's comforted when Calypso tells her a proverb about a farmer who trusts everything will turn out the way it's meant to be. The next day, the Heeler home is prepping for Frisky's wedding, but when it's revealed Rad is planning a move out west after the wedding, Frisky runs away. Now Bluey has to experience her own farmer's proverb.

"The Sign" is jammed-packed with voice talent, including Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti as the voices of Dad (Bandit) and Mum (Chilli). Also returning are: Patrick Brammall as the voice of Uncle Rad, Megan Washington as Calypso, Claudia O'Doherty as Frisky, Myf Warhurst as Trixie, and Rose Byrne as Brandy. Making their Bluey voice debut, this special episode also introduces Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams, and Joel Edgerton.

Kate Morton, Senior Head of Commissioning for CBeebies, BBC Children's and Education, said, "We know how much little ones and their families all over the world love Bluey, and it's important to us that everyone across the UK has the chance to watch this global sensation. That's why we're so proud that CBeebies is the UK home for Bluey. The extended episode has already garnered so much positive acclaim, and it's the perfect Easter treat for families to watch together over Easter weekend, maybe even with a chocolate egg or two".

In addition to the debut of "The Sign," 13 episodes of Bluey, new to CBeebies, will be available on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer from 7th April. These episodes include "Ghostbasket" and "Surprise," which can be enjoyed alongside "The Sign" as part of a trilogy of Bluey episodes, with "Ghostbasket" going before it and "Surprise" after, for you continuity freaks and lovers of epic trilogies. In these episodes, Bluey showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families turning everyday events of family life – like making a cubby house (blanket fort) or a trip to the beach – into unique adventures that bring to life how children learn and grow through play.

Bluey is on CBeebies and all episodes are also available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

