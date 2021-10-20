Daredevil: Charlie Cox Cautions Fans to Be Careful What They Wish For

So here's how things look with this month's rumor mill regarding Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock aka Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin making the jump from the Netflix MCU to the 2021 MCU proper. First, it was that Cox's Murdock would appear as Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) attorney in Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as spend some time in court with Tatiana Maslany's Jessica Walters in the upcoming live-action series She-Hulk. Then, there were rumblings that D'Onofrio's Kingpin would appear in November's live-action Hawkeye series (a rumor that D'Onofrio hasn't done a ton to dispute on social media). The Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld-starring series would be key because D'Onofrio's appearance would reportedly lead into the Echo (Alaqua Cox) spinoff series (reportedly bringing back a number of Daredevil's supporting cast). Then came word that Marvel Studios was eyeing a solo Daredevil project (either as a film or streaming series) that would be a pseudo-reboot (though no one is officially confirming or denying). Now with Jon Bernthal (The Many Saints of Newark, The Premise) on record saying he would consider a return as Frank Castle aka The Punisher is the story was right, fans are getting to hear a bit more from Cox on the matter.

Speaking with Jessica Shaw (Host, "The Pop Culture Spotlight") on SiriusXM, Cox makes it clear that he would consider a return though he understands that could mean either a return to the original or something completely fresh & new. "What happens in the comics is a writer and an artist will team up for a run of a comic, so they'll do 10 issues, 20 issues. If there was an opportunity for me to come back as Daredevil, whatever that would look like, I imagine it would be a reimagining of the character and the show. If they choose me to do it, there are going to be some elements that are of course the same. Or they might choose someone else and reboot it all over again," Cox explained.

And as much as Cox has always appreciated the fans' support (especially with the recent push for his return), he does caution them to be careful of what they wish for and not to hold onto strict expectations. "You've got to be careful what you wish for. You come back and it's not as good or it doesn't quite work or it's too much time has passed. It doesn't quite come together in the same way," Cox cautioned. "You don't want to taint what you've already got. If we never come back, you've got these three great seasons and our third season was our best-reviewed. So, the trajectory was up. I am tremendously proud and grateful for what we have."

