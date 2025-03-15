Posted in: Comics, Disney+, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Charlie Cox Reacts to Seeing "Born Again" Foreword In Print

Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox reacts to seeing his foreword to a new edition of Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's story in print.

Article Summary Charlie Cox wrote the foreword for the Marvel Premier Collection edition of writer Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli's "Born Again".

Marvel shares Cox's excited reaction to the 1986 classic's latest edition.

Cox recalls filming with Jon Bernthal and chatting with Frank Miller.

Cox emphasizes the power of rare Murdock/Fisk confrontations.

After three episodes, it's pretty clear that Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again isn't pulling any punches when it comes to brutal intensity – physically and emotionally. So, if there was ever a time to hit the "PAUSE" button and check out something cool going on off-camera, now would be it. Earlier today, Marvel shared a look at Cox reacting to seeing his foreword for the Marvel Premier Collection edition of writer Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli's 1986 "Born Again" storyline (Daredevil #227 to #231) – which served as an inspiration for Netflix/Disney+ series. We won't spoil it for you, but it's nice to see Cox proudly letting his geek flag fly.

Here's a look at Cox's reaction to seeing the newest edition of Miller and Mazzucchelli's story, kicking off with his foreword:

Previously, Cox shared during a panel with co-star Wilson Bethel at FAN EXPO San Francisco what his favorite memory was from filming, and it was only fitting that Cox's answer would involve half of the creative team behind one of the most influential Daredevil story arcs of all time. "I was filming with Jon Bernthal, so there's me in the Daredevil costume, Jon in the Punisher costume, chatting with Frank Miller. That was pretty cool," Cox shared. Here's a look at the highlights video that was released by FAN EXPO from the panel – followed by some additional insights into the upcoming Disney+ series:

In this special behind-the-scenes look, the cast and creative team discuss how they both embraced and built upon the rich universe that the original series offered:

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox on Limiting Why Murdock/Fisk Face-Offs

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself," explained Cox during an interview with EW, making the point that the face-offs matter more when they're rare. "There's actually an episode later on in the season where, in an original draft, we had a conversation, and I brought this up," Cox continued. "I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.' So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

