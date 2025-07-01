Ghostbusters: Dead Man's Chest #2 Preview: New York Nautical Nuisance

Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: ghostbusters

Ghost kraken mayhem hits Manhattan in Ghostbusters: Dead Man's Chest #2 as Trevor and Lucky's anniversary gets interrupted by supernatural sea threats!

Article Summary Ghostbusters: Dead Man's Chest #2 hits stores July 2nd, featuring a ghost kraken attack during Trevor and Lucky's "friendiversary"

The Ghostbusters face personal problems and tech issues while Dr. Ray reveals secrets about Captain Kidd's supernatural legacy

Four-issue series from Dark Horse Comics explores nautical threats in Manhattan, priced at $4.99 with variant cover available

The ghost kraken attacks as Trevor and Lucky meet for their rocky one-year "friendiversary"! Before they jump into action, the rest of the crew deal with personal problems and tech issues while Dr. Ray reveals some of the secret history behind Captain Kidd… What awaits Manhattan amongst these nautical threats?• Four issue series.

by David M. Booher & Aviv Or & Brian Hurtt & Cris Peter, cover by Jimmy Betancourt

Dark Horse Comics

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 02, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801402000211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

76156801402000221 – Ghostbusters: Dead Man's Chest #2 (CVR B) (CHOGRIN) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

