Daredevil: Deborah Ann Woll Hopes Karen Page's Story Gets Told

Whether or not she gets to return for "Born Again," Daredevil star Deborah Ann Woll hopes Karen Page's story continues to be told.

It was back at the end of October when we first learned about the big behind-the-scenes changes hitting Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) & Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/Punisher)-starring Daredevil: Born Again. Dario Scardapane (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Punisher) was brought aboard as showrunner, and the co-directing team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Loki) was tapped to helm the remainder of the season. As the series continues to take on a new approach & vision, we're hearing from one of the key players who helped make Netflix's Daredevil the influential streaming series it would become. Speaking with Screen Rant for Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!, Deborah Ann Woll shared what it is that attracts her to playing characters like Karen Page and how she hopes to see Karen's story continue in some form – even if she isn't able to return.

"Look, playing Karen Page was one of the great roles of my career so far. I have such enormous love and respect for her, for myself, for the story that we created together. I think any iteration of Karen that comes back, if she comes back, if it's me, if it's not me, if it's in comic books, if it's in 50 years, whatever it is, I just hope that it continues to honor her. That you're never just the sidekick," Woll shared.

"You might not see the Karen Page story, but she's having a whole TV show on her own that no one filmed. Make sure that, for our characters, who are not superheroes or are not the lead fighter in that way, that we just continue to honor that they have full lives. That's what I really appreciated about my time playing Karen Page, and I would hope that if I got to do it again or if it continues, that people would have the same care for her." Clearly, it's a role that she still proudly wears on her sleeve, with Woll adding, "I'm so proud. I really am. I loved working on that so much, and she's such a cool, cool person. I miss her."

Daredevil: Born Again Directors on How It's "Day Zero" For Them

"We have the best answer for you. So you see this space we're in right now? This is our office, and we just found out we have an office about 45 minutes ago. And that's what we're at with Daredevil," Benson joked during an interview with The Wrap when asked about taking over the streaming series. But on a serious note, Moorhead shared that they're currently doing some serious research on a number of levels. "It is day zero. We're currently just consuming Daredevil content, not just the Netflix show but all the possible material. We're just making our stew of information nice and thick," he explained.

According to the original The Hollywood Reporter report, Marvel Studios is hoping to "rethink the original intention of the show," noting that there appeared to be quite a bit of difference between the upcoming Disney+ series and Netflix's darker, more violent take. One example offered in the article is that Corman & Ord's "Born Again" focuses heavily on the courtroom aspects – with sources adding that Cox' Murdock wouldn't be donning the Daredevil costume until the season's fourth episode. Corman & Ord will become executive producers on the series, and some scenes/episodes will be kept – but more "serialized" aspects will be added as the series shifts its creative focus.

For those of you feeling impatient, don't forget that January brings Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez in her solo series Echo – an important point considering the connections the series will have with "Born Again" that follow over from Hawkeye. "We're trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture," said Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of streaming, television & animation. "It comes down to, 'How can we tell stories in television that honor what's so great about the source material?'"

