Daredevil: So Netflix & Spider-Man: NWH Matt Murdocks ARE The Same?

Even before Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, The Defenders, and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. joined the Disney+ streaming family last month, fans had been fighting to learn where their respective favorite shows stood when it came to the main MCU (multiverse stuff aside). That was fueled even further when Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock aka Daredevil appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin appeared in Disney+'s Hawkeye. But even in those two instances, there was still a cloud of confusion surrounding whether or not those characters were the exact ones from the Marvel-Netflix universe or "variants" of the streaming takes. Well, it's possible that there might be some clarity on that matter (at least for now). So by clicking here, you're taken to Marvel.com's character profile for Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, with this page focusing on a full report of Daredevil's on-screen adventuring. Now, it's pretty much a giveaway at the end of the profile when you see the following final two paragraphs (our "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign is on moving forward):

Soon after, Matt attended the funeral for Father Lantom, where he made peace with Sister Maggie. Now in a better state of mind than he had been in quite a while, Matt fully reconciled with Karen and Foggy and the three of them discussed the idea of reforming their law firm with Karen now as the firm's lead investigator and third partner. Sometime later, Matt was hired as an attorney to defend Peter Parker, as Peter had been publicly outed as Spider-Man and accused of Mysterio's murder. Though Peter was legally cleared of any wrongdoing, Matt warned him he'd still have to face the court of public opinion and advised Harold "Happy" Hogan to hire a good lawyer. As if on cue, a protestor threw a brick through the window of the Parkers' apartment in support of Mysterio. Fortunately, due to his heightened senses, Matt was able to catch the brick before it hurt anyone inside. When Peter asked him how he was able to do that, Matt claimed it was because he was a really good lawyer and left it at that.

Now to be quite honest? The rundown they have on the character profile is a pretty extensive one that looks to mirror what we know about the character from the Netflix days, but the devil might be in the details so it's possible there may be a tweak here and there. But for now? It looks like it really is the (Dare)devil that you know…

