Daredevil Star Vincent D'Onofrio Announces He's Leaving Social Media

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio announced that he intends to leave social media - and he's not sure when he might be back.

The last time we checked in with how things were going with Vincent D'Onofrio, he was addressing how Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) & Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/Punisher)-starring Daredevil: Born Again was undergoing a major creative reboot. Little did we know that it might be one of the last times we get to check in on him on social media – with D'Onofrio taking to Twitter/X to announce his intentions "to leave very soon" and how that could include Instagram, too. The actor continued that he may come back – possibly under different accounts: "I don't know."

Here's a look at a screencap of D'Onofrio's tweet/x (just in case it's gone by the time you read this), followed by a full transcript of what he had to share:

So everyone i'm going to leave X.

I'm going to leave very soon.

To my amazing and loyal followers:

You know I have been contemplating this for a long while.

Today is the day.

I leave you for now with much love to you all. Don't think I'm going to be spending anytime on any platform.

Feeling like leaving Instagram today as well.

I'll come back soon or maybe later.

I don't know.

Maybe with a brand new account. I wrote this once: "Time stops when I'm with you.

Airplanes halt in the sky.

The three children still, hands raised to a ball stuck hanging in the air.

All others disappear and you and I at a table in a meadow somewhere in the world embraced in conversation and lust.

We lived there.

I'm there still I believe.

I believe that time stopped when I was with you."

And here's a look at D'Onofrio's tweet/x from earlier today confirming the news:

Here's a look at the tweet/x from back in April that the individual claimed "aged poorly" based on recent news – followed by a response from D'Onforio challenging the statement:

"Unless you really know what's going there's a chance you could be wrong about this statement. We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of. Have some trust, my friend [sp], trust," responded D'Onofrio in the first of two tweets/xs addressing the news shortly after it broke. The actor followed that up with a second tweet/x that read, "Every cool project I've been involved with has evolved constantly during pre-production, production, and post. It's just reported on these days as if it's big news. It's not. It's simple a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It's a constant in this business. I wouldn't have it any other way. Frankly, I'd be worried if we were settling for less."

According to The Hollywood Reporter report, Marvel Studios is hoping to "rethink the original intention of the show," noting that there appeared to be quite a bit of difference between the upcoming Disney+ series and Netflix's darker, more violent take. One example offered in the article is that Corman & Ord's "Born Again" focuses heavily on the courtroom aspects – with sources adding that Cox' Murdock wouldn't be donning the Daredevil costume until the season's fourth episode. Corman & Ord will become executive producers on the series, and some scenes/episodes will be kept – but more "serialized" aspects will be added as the series shifts its creative focus.

