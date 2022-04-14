Dark Side of the Ring: Jim Ross Sounds Like He's Sitting Out Season 4

If you're like us then you're a huge fan of Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Vice TV pro-wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring. In particular, what impresses us the most is their ability to weave together these uplifting and heartbreaking stories by bringing us the perspectives of those who were involved and those most impacted. And while we don't believe there's been official word yet, our assumption is that Husney & Eisener will be back for a fourth go-around. Unfortunately, based on what he had to share during the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, there's a very good chance that wrestling announcer & executive Jim Ross ("The Steroid Trials", "The Plane Ride from Hell", "Becoming Warrior", "Brian Pillman Part One" & "Brian Pillman Part Two") will be sitting this season out.

"It's mixed. I have some problems with some 'Dark Side' editing. I thought I was misrepresented a time or two in the edit. But I mean, I admire those guys' entrepreneurial spirit and I think it's a good purpose, but I think sometimes they bite into the apple of the dirt. They narrowcast a little bit too much for me, but I'm still going to watch their shows," Ross shared during the episode. "I'm not sure I'll be on any more of them simply because I had such unfortunate negative afterthoughts of it, but you know, you never know. Those guys are good guys and they mean well, but I think the edit was a little bit callous and not well thought out quite frankly. So I hope they continue to do those shows, and if they do, I'll continue to watch and we'll see. They should get better at what they do." Here's a look at the complete episode, where Ross also discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars, King of the Ring '98, Butterbean, a physical pro-wrestling Hall of Fame & more: