Dark Side of the Ring Releases S05E01 "Earthquake" John Tenta Trailer

Here's a preview for Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 Episode 1: "The Ballad of ‘Earthquake’ John Tenta."

Article Summary Season 5 of Dark Side of the Ring premieres on March 5th, featuring "Earthquake" John Tenta's story.

Episode 1, "The Ballad of ‘Earthquake’ John Tenta," delves into the wrestler's life and struggles.

Vice TV released a promo trailer previewing discussions on Tenta's career and family life.

The season will explore other wrestling figures, including Sensational Sherri and Terry Gordy.

With less than a week to go until Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring returns to Vice TV for its 10-episode fifth season, we've learned that the focus will be on Chris Adams, Sensational Sherri, Terry Gordy, "Black Saturday" (that was when Vince McMahon purchased Georgia Championship Wrestling in 1984 to get access to the TBS timeslot he had been eyeing), Chris Colt, The Sandman, "Earthquake" John Tenta, Harley Race, Buff Bagwell, and Brutus Beefcake. Last week, we learned that the season would open on March 5th with "The Ballad of 'Earthquake' John Tenta" – an examination of the life & times of the man who was a larger-than-life heel in the ring and a die-hard family man at home. Now, a promo for the episode has been released, previewing some of the folks discussing Tenta's wrestling career, his life outside of the ring, and his heartbreaking health battle.

Here's a look at the official trailer for next week's return of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring for a fifth season:

John Tenta couldn't be further from the monstrous 'Earthquake' WWF fans loved to hate. As his career faded, a health battle would threaten to take him from the family he loved. "The Ballad of 'Earthquake' John Tenta" premieres next Tuesday at 10p on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/VHbsUsqAls — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) February 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the post from last week offering some background on the season-opening episode:

Season 5 will kick-off with John "Earthquake" Tenta's story. A larger-than-life heel in the ring and a die hard family man at home, Tenta's passing at just 42 years old was an especially cruel ending for a man so universally beloved. Tuesday, March 5 at 10pm ET on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/WqBAqYtORZ — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) February 23, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the announcement from last month, offering a rundown of the topics as well as some teases of what's to come, with Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring kicking off its fifth season on Tuesday, March 5th, at 10 pm ET:

And we're back… Season 5 premieres March 5th on @vicetv with 10 all-new episodes. What episode are you looking

forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/09GhwTzdfw — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official season trailer for the previous season of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, with the fourth season having wrapped up its run back in August 2023:

Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

