Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 E01 Spotlights John "Earthquake" Tenta

Set for March 5th, the first episode of Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 will spotlight John “Earthquake” Tenta.

Late last month, we learned that Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring would be returning to Vice TV this March – with the trailer for the 10-episode fifth season confirming that the focus will be on Chris Adams, Sensational Sherri, Terry Gordy, "Black Saturday" (that was when Vince McMahon purchased Georgia Championship Wrestling in 1984 in order to get access to the TBS timeslot he had been eyeing), Chris Colt, The Sandman, John "Earthquake" Tenta, Harley Race, Buff Bagwell, and Brutus Beefcake. Thanks to a heads-up via the show's social media, we now know that "Earthquake" will be the subject of the season-opener on March 5th. The logline for the episode reads: "A larger-than-life heel in the ring and a die-hard family man at home, Tenta's passing at just 42 years old was an especially cruel ending for a man so universally beloved."

Season 5 will kick-off with John "Earthquake" Tenta's story. A larger-than-life heel in the ring and a die hard family man at home, Tenta's passing at just 42 years old was an especially cruel ending for a man so universally beloved. Tuesday, March 5 at 10pm ET on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/WqBAqYtORZ — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) February 23, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And we're back… Season 5 premieres March 5th on @vicetv with 10 all-new episodes. What episode are you looking

forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/09GhwTzdfw — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

